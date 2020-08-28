Streaming issues? Report here
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal

28 August 2020 11:57 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lisbon
baking
Hendrik Pretorius
pastry chef

South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Hendrik creates all the delicious pastries at the acclaimed specialty coffee destination Simpli Cofee Roasters and Bakery in Lisbon.

The young chef is showcasing South African cuisine, baking delicacies such as milk tart, which he says is a big favourite at Simpli.

The 26-year-old says his grandmother (and love for malva pudding) inspired him to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

He graduated from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Johannesburg and got his fine-dining gig in Dubai, before being offered a job at Simpli.

Hendrik says he hopes that his journey inspires other talented South Africans to follow their dreams.

My grandmother was a very big inspiration to me... She was a lovely cook.

Hendrik Pretorius, chef

I was had been working in Dubai for a few years [when] the owner of the coffee shop Simpli actually came to me and said he wanted to have fresh cakes with his beautiful blended coffee.

Hendrik Pretorius, chef

It was always my dream to move to Europe... and have that be part of my journey.

Hendrik Pretorius, chef

I believe we have so much talent in South Africa. No matter where you're from, you can go out there and do great things.

Hendrik Pretorius, chef

Listen to his story on Today with Kieno Kammies:


