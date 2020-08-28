[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty
Ok, this is terrifying.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2020
A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea — off the coast of Greece — on an inflatable unicorn.
Wow...pic.twitter.com/xxN4M6bbXp
