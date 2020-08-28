Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion





Elon Musk (49) is now the fourth richest person in the world, reports Bloomberg.

South African-American billionaire Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek.

A rallying Tesla Inc. saw him extend his recent run of astonishing gains in wealth.

Musk is now worth almost R1.7 trillion (US$101 billion).

The Pretoria-native is about R1.2 billion (US$73.6 million) richer than at the start of 2020.

He is now one of only four people in history to have a net worth of $100 billion or more.

Only Jeff Bezos (US$202 billion), Bill Gates (US$124 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($115 billion) are richer than Musk – by far the wealthiest person ever to be born-and-raised in Africa.

According to his Wikipedia page, Musk is still a South African citizen (along with his citizenship of Canada and the United States).