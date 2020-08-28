Ipid investigate killing of Down Syndrome teen from Eldorado Park





The family of a Down's Syndrome teenager who was allegedly gunned down by police in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg has accused police of trying to cover up what they're calling a cold-blooded murder.

16-year-old Nathaniel Julius, died at the Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday night after he was shot just meters away from his home.

Witnesses say was holding a biscuit in his hand near a tuck shop food truck when police questioned him and due to his condition could not be understood and he was shot.

The family says the police claim he was hit by a stray bullet during gang cross-fire, reports EWN.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola and Vuyo Mhaga, the spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Our investigating team went to the scene and as you would have seen yesterday it was quite volatile. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

It was, therefore, difficult to access the scene, she explains.

But when our investigators managed to access the scene it was also a mission to get into the details of what transpired simply because we were only called on Thursday. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Kiewit notes that the community has identified the police officer they claim was involved in the shooting an asks Cola if this officer has been interviewed.

The mandate of Ipid is to conduct a proper investigation of what happened and when we do that we do it forensically so that it is credible and can stand the test of time in court...so who has said what at this point is not what Ipid takes as credible information. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

She says it is Ipid expert investigators who will determine what occurred.

Vuyo Mhaga, the spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura, speaks to Lester Kiewit. Mhaga says the premier fully appreciates the concerns and feelings of the family.

We really want to call for calm to the people of Eldos. We fully appreciate the kind of grief they are in but want the community and family to work with Ipid so that we get to the bottom of it. Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson - Gauteng Premier David Makhura

