Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers Western Cape Housing MEC Tertius Simmers says some landlords are still trying to evict tenants during the lockdown. 28 August 2020 1:30 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Ipid investigate killing of Down Syndrome teen from Eldorado Park 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius died in Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday night, after his family claims he was shot by police. 28 August 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt' Political analyst Lesiba Teffo dampens any expectations that the weekend ANC NEC meeting will be a watershed moment. 28 August 2020 9:39 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Business
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 sympt... 28 August 2020 9:02 AM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Opinion
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba

28 August 2020 1:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.

Herman Mashaba launches a new political party on Saturday, making official his political ambition to create what he believes will be a credible alternative to the ANC and DA.

Related article: Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here's how to 'attend'

Herman Mashaba. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live.

Lester Kiewit interviewed the former DA candidate and ex-Mayor of Johannesburg, the richest city in Africa (2019 Africa Wealth Report).

I’m trying to avoid people believing in the failed 26 years of our democracy… to change the narrative that to be a politician you’ve got to be a thug and a thief… You need politicians and pubic servants to focus on serving society.

Herman Mashaba

The reason why I left the DA and the City of Johannesburg… People talk about creating a non-racial society, but when you want to put it into practice, they’re not impressed…

Herman Mashaba

The ANC preaches [about fighting] corruption… but they practice something different. Society needs to believe what people do rather than what they say. They can promise you something for 26 years, exactly the same thing every time, but they practice something totally different!

Herman Mashaba

I’m running on a ticket to get South Africans to be patriots. We must love our country and put our people first… We’re not going to apologise to anyone, our preference is South Africans… We want to encourage people of the world to come to South Africa, but we want them to come here legally, and if they come here, to respect our laws.

Herman Mashaba

I’ve always been a believer [in the death penalty] … But it’s my personal view… We will deal with this matter at the appropriate time.

Herman Mashaba

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Kiewit asked Ntsikelelo Breakfast (School of Security and African Studies, University of Stellenbosch) – who was listening to Mashaba’s interview – for his comments.

I’m concerned that the political spectrum is fragmented too much in this country, weakening the opposition voice and giving the ANC the upper hand… Why not join forces with an opposition party already in existence?

Ntsikelelo Breakfast, School of Security and African Studies - University of Stellenbosch

Herman Mashaba is a force to be reckoned with… If he says something, he will do exactly that.

Ntsikelelo Breakfast, School of Security and African Studies - University of Stellenbosch

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


