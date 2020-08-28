ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba





Herman Mashaba launches a new political party on Saturday, making official his political ambition to create what he believes will be a credible alternative to the ANC and DA.

Related article: Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

Herman Mashaba. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live.

Lester Kiewit interviewed the former DA candidate and ex-Mayor of Johannesburg, the richest city in Africa (2019 Africa Wealth Report).

I’m trying to avoid people believing in the failed 26 years of our democracy… to change the narrative that to be a politician you’ve got to be a thug and a thief… You need politicians and pubic servants to focus on serving society. Herman Mashaba

The reason why I left the DA and the City of Johannesburg… People talk about creating a non-racial society, but when you want to put it into practice, they’re not impressed… Herman Mashaba

The ANC preaches [about fighting] corruption… but they practice something different. Society needs to believe what people do rather than what they say. They can promise you something for 26 years, exactly the same thing every time, but they practice something totally different! Herman Mashaba

I’m running on a ticket to get South Africans to be patriots. We must love our country and put our people first… We’re not going to apologise to anyone, our preference is South Africans… We want to encourage people of the world to come to South Africa, but we want them to come here legally, and if they come here, to respect our laws. Herman Mashaba

I’ve always been a believer [in the death penalty] … But it’s my personal view… We will deal with this matter at the appropriate time. Herman Mashaba

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Kiewit asked Ntsikelelo Breakfast (School of Security and African Studies, University of Stellenbosch) – who was listening to Mashaba’s interview – for his comments.

I’m concerned that the political spectrum is fragmented too much in this country, weakening the opposition voice and giving the ANC the upper hand… Why not join forces with an opposition party already in existence? Ntsikelelo Breakfast, School of Security and African Studies - University of Stellenbosch

Herman Mashaba is a force to be reckoned with… If he says something, he will do exactly that. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, School of Security and African Studies - University of Stellenbosch

Listen to the interview in the audio below.