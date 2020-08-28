Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers
The MEC Says there's been a rise in the number of complaints lodged at the Rental Housing Tribunal under level 2.
He says his department is concerned that there appears to be a disconnect between landlords and tenants in the province.
We are very concerned. There seems to be a disconnect between tenants and landlords.Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government
Certain landlords are still attempting to do illegal acts of eviction.Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
