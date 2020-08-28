Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application

28 August 2020 2:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town
Vaal River
Absa
Personal finance
Fresnaye
investing
investments
Property
residential property
Kennedy Bungane
investing in property
Vaal Castle
mansion
high-end property

The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course.

The largest house ever built in South Africa is on sale.

The 6240m2 mansion belongs to Kennedy Bungane, a former Absa executive.

Just a few of Vaal Castle’s (because of its position on the Vaal River) opulent features:

  • Golf course

  • Indoor swimming pool

  • Six en suite bedrooms

  • Five living rooms

  • Gym

  • Multiple conference rooms

Vaal Castle’s listing price will only be made known to seriously interested buyers.

Click here to put in an offer.

Image: Pixabay.com

For more detail - and pictures - also read “SA's biggest house is for sale - take a look inside the opulent 'Vaal Castle'” (Business Insider South Africa).

Vaal House is not the only obscenely luxurious house on sale in the country right now.

In the swanky Cape Town suburb of Fresnaye, a comparatively tiny (2000m2) house is on the market for R150 million.

It is the most expensive home on sale in the country right now.

Related articles:


