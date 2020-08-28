Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application





The largest house ever built in South Africa is on sale.

The 6240m2 mansion belongs to Kennedy Bungane, a former Absa executive.

Just a few of Vaal Castle’s (because of its position on the Vaal River) opulent features:

Golf course

Indoor swimming pool

Six en suite bedrooms

Five living rooms

Gym

Multiple conference rooms

Vaal Castle’s listing price will only be made known to seriously interested buyers.

Image: Pixabay.com

For more detail - and pictures - also read “SA's biggest house is for sale - take a look inside the opulent 'Vaal Castle'” (Business Insider South Africa).

Vaal House is not the only obscenely luxurious house on sale in the country right now.

In the swanky Cape Town suburb of Fresnaye, a comparatively tiny (2000m2) house is on the market for R150 million.

It is the most expensive home on sale in the country right now.

