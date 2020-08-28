Streaming issues? Report here
Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist

28 August 2020 5:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Legal Resource Centre
LRC

The Legal Resource Centre (LRC) says the City of Cape Town has displayed a history of being anti-poor and racist.

The LRC represented the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the court battle over lockdown evictions.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in the LRC's favour and ruled that the City of Cape Town cannot demolish structures or evict land occupiers without a court order.

The City plans to appeal the ruling.

RELATED: City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney

The City has accused the SAHRC, together with the LRC, of encouraging illegal land invasions.

Meanwhile, the LRC's director Sherylle Dass says the City has a track record of court cases that point to an anti-poor, racist narrative.

RELATED: City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions

She says the LRC has taken the City to court on several occasions in the past, with cases that demonstrate a deep inequality in the metro.

There are various other cases that the LRC was involved in that pointed to a certain narrative by the City.

Sherylle Dass, Regional Director - Legal Resources Centre

All of these cases have a central theme to them. It's all about, the deepening equality within the City of Cape Town itself.

Sherylle Dass, Regional Director - Legal Resources Centre

There are effectively two systems that operate within the City, one for the poor and one for the rich. And it's really based on racial and class lines.

Sherylle Dass, Regional Director - Legal Resources Centre

There is this systemic narrative that speaks to the City's conduct on various issues that have been taken up since the lockdown.

Sherylle Dass, Regional Director - Legal Resources Centre

Listen to Sherylle Dass in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:


