Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer





Chadwick Boseman has died after a long battle with cancer. The actor, most known for his iconic role as Marvel superhero Black Panther, was 43 years old. According to a statement posted on Boseman's social media, the actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years. ⁣

Boseman made history portraying the first black superhero in a standalone film with the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster Black Panther in 2018. He also portrayed black legends Jackie Robinson and James Brown on screen in the films42 and Get on Up. His most recent role saw him play a soldier during the Vietnam War in Spike Lee's film _Da 5 Bloods _and he was set to star in the sequel to _Black Panther _in 2022.

According to the statement on his social media, Boseman continued to persevere throughout his diagnoses, filing projects during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. The statement also says: "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther"

Celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief of the passing Boseman and to offer their condolences to his family. These include Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Whoopi Goldberg and Sterling K Brown.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020