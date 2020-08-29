Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
Chadwick Boseman has died after a long battle with cancer. The actor, most known for his iconic role as Marvel superhero Black Panther, was 43 years old. According to a statement posted on Boseman's social media, the actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
Boseman made history portraying the first black superhero in a standalone film with the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster Black Panther in 2018. He also portrayed black legends Jackie Robinson and James Brown on screen in the films42 and Get on Up. His most recent role saw him play a soldier during the Vietnam War in Spike Lee's film _Da 5 Bloods _and he was set to star in the sequel to _Black Panther _in 2022.
According to the statement on his social media, Boseman continued to persevere throughout his diagnoses, filing projects during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. The statement also says: "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther"
Celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief of the passing Boseman and to offer their condolences to his family. These include Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Whoopi Goldberg and Sterling K Brown.
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020
You told OUR stories. You reminded us that we are royal. Thank you for all you shared. A truly remarkable and kind person. You are walking with the ancestors now. Rest easy, rest in power and in peace, Chadwick. Sending so much love to his family and loved ones. #representationmatters
A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020
