Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears
You should not be using cotton buds to clean your ears. This according to ear nose and throat specialist (ENT) Dr Nadir Kana.
According to Dr Kana the most common causes of ear problems are water-related, closely followed by people using tools, like cotton buds, to clean their ears inappropriately.
The most common problems that we see are usually water-related problems and ear infections. What we are also seeing a lot of is people using all sorts of air pods and earphone gadgets in the ears, we see a lot of people using all sorts of gadgets and tools to try and clean their ears inappropriately.Dr Nadir Kana, ENT specialist
Dr Kana says that cotton buds are most ENT's pet peeves and that there is a reason why they are no longer called earbuds. He adds they should not be used in ears at all, as ears are self-cleaning,
The ears have a special mechanism to push the wax out by itself. When it reaches the outer part of the ear, then you clean it out with a moist cloth or piece of cotton wool.Dr Nadir Kana, ENT specialist
The inner part of the ear is a no go area for us to clean. If necessary, a natural product like sweet oil or olive oil can be instilled into the ears ... just to keep the wax soft, especially in the winter months when the wax tends to harden. The ear will do the job itself.Dr Nadir Kana, ENT specialist
According to Dr Kana, most people neglect ear problems, particularly when their ears feel blocked as they can not recognise what is causing it. He adds that the sensation of blacked ears feels similar regardless of the cause, so it could be severe, but you will only know by getting it checked out by a doctor.
Dr Kana says that this delay in seeing an ENT for ear-related problems often leads to long-term or permanent issues, which could have been avoided.
When a person gets a little bit of blurred vision, you see the doctor within the hour. When you feel a bit of a blocked ear, you wait six months. And the reason for that is because, a human being cannot make out the difference between hearing loss caused by wax, fluid build-up in the middle ear or permanent inner ear hearing loss.Dr Nadir Kana, ENT specialist
The assumption is that when you lose hearing it is as if somebody has turned the volume down, and it often doesn't feel like that. It feels like a cupped feeling over your ears, sometimes a buzzing noise. It is totally unexpected for the layperson to understand.Dr Nadir Kana, ENT specialist
Listen to the full audio below:
