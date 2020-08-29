Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA

29 August 2020 11:30 AM
by CapeTalk
food delivery
ebulter grocery delivery

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships.

While there are many food delivery services, not many cover all areas. eBulter, a local service, plans to change that by delivering groceries across South Africa including townships and rural areas.

Vusi Mthimunye, Chief Operating Officer of eBulter, says the idea for the service came about in 2013, when he was behind on his rent and needed groceries.

I did not want to be seen by my landlord, and I thought what if there was a way I could have all these things delivered to me. I went online to see if this service existed, and at the time, there were just two major retailers who had online delivery offerings. But they were only delivering in two to three days time.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

I thought, 'hey you want would be great? If I could actually have all the shops that I wanted to buy from online and just have my stuff delivered to me on the same day.'

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

The initial service was called eMall, but as Mthimunye continued to work and do research, the name evolved to eButler as they were offering a personal shopper service. eButler was launched in 2016.

Mthimunye says since the service launched, customer have asked them to find the best prices on products and simultaneously they noticed that retailers were coming out with more products with their own brand.

For us now, the mission is to help brands move their products from their distributors to the consumers home in the most cost-effective way possible. And in turn, being able to deliver these products, at the most affordable prices to the consumers, mostly in townships and rural areas.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

There really is no one currently developing solutions for the townships, and that is what we are trying to do. To be the grocery delivery guys for the township and rural areas.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

According to Mthimunye, one of the biggest challenges eButler faces is informal addresses, especially in townships and rural areas. There are no street names or exact house address for certain people. But eBulter has come up with a solution for this.

For most of the orders that we deliver in those areas, we will just get a landmark reference from our customers. Or they will say, I live three houses from a school that is down the road.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

Luckily with the partnerships, we have made in term of delivering the items, we have focused on working with experts in those areas. So if there is there an order that needs to go, for example, an informal settlement in Thembisa, we work with delivery guys who know Thembisa and are actually able to deliver the order.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

Another challenge eButler faces is the limited access to data in these areas. Mthimunye says they started using WhatsApp to counter this and the response to the service has been positive.

While we have the web platform, ebutler.co.za, we knew that most customers, especially in the townships which is the market we are trying to serve, in most cases they don't buy data for the internet. So that is why we launched a WhatsApp line.

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eBulter

Find at more at ebutler.co.za

Listen to the full audio below:


