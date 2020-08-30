Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations. 30 August 2020 9:45 AM
Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motor... 30 August 2020 9:03 AM
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships. 29 August 2020 11:30 AM
View all Local
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
View all Politics
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course. 28 August 2020 2:57 PM
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 sympt... 28 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè

30 August 2020 9:45 AM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Coffee shop
vida e caffe langa
coffee shop langa

Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations.

Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst, has opened the first Vida e Caffè in Langa. This is the latest franchise that Kasi Catalyst have opened. They also opened the first Pick and Pay Market store in the Western Cape and the first PayGas store in the province earlier this year.

Vokwana approached Vida e Caffè to open a branch in Langa, because she felt it was time that black people had a coffee shop that they frequent in their area.

One of the reasons why I finally approached Vida, was to say that it is time for us as black people to have a coffee shop in a township that is a brand that we like and constantly patronise in urban markets.

Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

Vokwana says the beginning of this venture came from her being a loyal patron to the coffee brand but also holding them accountable when she experienced bad service. This established a relationship between Vokwana and Vida e Caffè.

Due to this relationship, Vokwana approached Vida e Caffè three years ago to open the store. She adds that there are many people who work there that she has known or at least a decade. They are mostly black, with the majority of them being Xhosa, that worked in their store and risen to management level.

When I suggested, would it be something they would think about, I was quite surprised, because they said yes, absolutely.

Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

I deal with a lot of corporates, and the majority of corporates will just blatantly tell you that black people don't really drink their coffee or black people don't do this. I always find it really funny that white people can sit across a black woman and tell her what black people do.

Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

Vokwana has made it her mission to educate corporate South Africa about the township market and to help entrepreneurs in these areas grow. Vokwana says that there are many misconceptions that the corporate market has about the townships market.

According to Vokwana the worst misconception is that black people have no money. This is followed by people not being able to distinguish between a brick and mortar township and an informal settlement.

Corporates don't distinguish between a brick and mortar township like Langa vs a shack dwelling community like Imizamo Yethu. To them, we are exactly the same.

Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst,

Listen to the full audio below:


30 August 2020 9:45 AM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
Coffee shop
vida e caffe langa
coffee shop langa

More from Local

bakkie-dirt-road-trip-sand-gravel-travel-car-journey-drive-123rf

Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September

30 August 2020 9:03 AM

The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

groceriesjpg

Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA

29 August 2020 11:30 AM

Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist

28 August 2020 5:30 PM

The Legal Resource Centre (LRC) says the City of Cape Town has displayed a history of being anti-poor and racist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

couple-house-keys-property-owners-pexels-photojpeg

Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers

28 August 2020 1:30 PM

Western Cape Housing MEC Tertius Simmers says some landlords are still trying to evict tenants during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba

28 August 2020 1:20 PM

"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel

Ipid investigate killing of Down Syndrome teen from Eldorado Park

28 August 2020 1:02 PM

16-year-old Nathaniel Julius died in Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday night, after his family claims he was shot by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sheep-flock-livestock-meat-animals-farming-123rf

'It's far from over' - NSPCA loses court bid to halt live sheep export to Kuwait

28 August 2020 10:04 AM

Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it plans to appeal the High Court ruling which permits the live export of more than 50,000 sheep to the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions

28 August 2020 10:02 AM

Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

allergy-season-allergic-rhinitis-pollen-123rf

Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert

28 August 2020 9:02 AM

Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 symptoms to avoid unnecessary panic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mila-grace-storepng

Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown

28 August 2020 7:43 AM

Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist

Local

Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application

Business Lifestyle

Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion

Business

EWN Highlights

CoCT extends renewal of motor vehicle licences to 22 September

30 August 2020 8:50 AM

CoCT raises concerns following yet another attack on a fire crew

30 August 2020 8:42 AM

Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa: We are committed to combatting scourge of GBV

30 August 2020 8:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA