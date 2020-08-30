Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè





Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst, has opened the first Vida e Caffè in Langa. This is the latest franchise that Kasi Catalyst have opened. They also opened the first Pick and Pay Market store in the Western Cape and the first PayGas store in the province earlier this year.

Vokwana approached Vida e Caffè to open a branch in Langa, because she felt it was time that black people had a coffee shop that they frequent in their area.

One of the reasons why I finally approached Vida, was to say that it is time for us as black people to have a coffee shop in a township that is a brand that we like and constantly patronise in urban markets. Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

Vokwana says the beginning of this venture came from her being a loyal patron to the coffee brand but also holding them accountable when she experienced bad service. This established a relationship between Vokwana and Vida e Caffè.

Due to this relationship, Vokwana approached Vida e Caffè three years ago to open the store. She adds that there are many people who work there that she has known or at least a decade. They are mostly black, with the majority of them being Xhosa, that worked in their store and risen to management level.

When I suggested, would it be something they would think about, I was quite surprised, because they said yes, absolutely. Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

I deal with a lot of corporates, and the majority of corporates will just blatantly tell you that black people don't really drink their coffee or black people don't do this. I always find it really funny that white people can sit across a black woman and tell her what black people do. Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst

Vokwana has made it her mission to educate corporate South Africa about the township market and to help entrepreneurs in these areas grow. Vokwana says that there are many misconceptions that the corporate market has about the townships market.

According to Vokwana the worst misconception is that black people have no money. This is followed by people not being able to distinguish between a brick and mortar township and an informal settlement.

Corporates don't distinguish between a brick and mortar township like Langa vs a shack dwelling community like Imizamo Yethu. To them, we are exactly the same. Vusi Vokwana, founder of Kasi Catalyst,

Listen to the full audio below: