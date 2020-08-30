Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Understanding the Psychology of Conspiracy Theories
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Eddie Wolff
Today at 21:30
Conspiracy theories and social media
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
No Items to show
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice

30 August 2020 11:04 AM
by Annzra Denita
Tags:
gender-based violence
gbv
Self-defence class
self-defence

Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence (GBV) in the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to GBV as a second pandemic in the country. To help women feel safer, Sanette Smit teaches self-defence classes to empower them and equip them with tools that may help them in violent situations.

Smit says that it is necessary for women to know how to defend themselves, because of the world we are living in. She adds that women should rather have the skills than not have them, and then decide if they want to use it or not.

I would recommend to all women and young girls that they have the basics of self-defence.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

Despite the increasing news on GBV, Smit says that they have not seen an increase in attendance for self-defence classes. She believes it is because some women think that they are safe and that violence only happens to other people.

I don't think that is the attitude women should have. They should really think about empowering themselves, because like I say, it is not always the case where you really have to use self-defence. Obviously when there is an attack, you don't have a choice, but sometimes you can prevent things from happening by just following your intuition.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

Here are some important factors about self-defence

The surprise element

According to Sanet, if you are attacked. whether from the front or behind, if you can react, the surprise element could put an attacker off. Especially if you react fast, with all your power and you hit your attackers most sensitive body part.

She adds that self-defence is not a fight, and you can do something regardless of your size or strength. What you need is to give yourself at least a couple of seconds to run away.

You don't want to be part of a fight. Very few women are fit enough to go through a whole fight. That is different. We are looking at an attack. An attack happens in phases. It's step by step.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

In the first phase of an attack, if you can react appropriately to your situation, that surprise element is on your side. Remember the guy does not know that you can do anything.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

If you missed your target, don't give up. Go for the next sensitive target area on his body, and maybe go back to the first, but all the target areas you strike are areas that will hurt him, even if he is a man and he is big and strong.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

The target areas

Smit says that target areas women should aim for are; between the legs, throat, ears and eyes. Hitting these spots will knock your attacker off balance, give him difficulty breathing, burst his eardrums and hinder his sight, giving you time to get away.

A very good target area is to kick a man between his legs. We are looking at a couple of seconds so that you can break the control that is happening when attacks you

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

Hit a person in the throat, then he can't breathe. Cupping your hands and smacking him onto his ears with both hands, could burst the eardrums. Or let's say he grabs your arm or your handbag, then you the other hand that s free and smack him on the ear. One of those blows can cause so much pain, and if you bust someone's eardrums, they just fall down.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

If you have the courage to poke him in the eyes, hold his head and poke with your thumb and don't let go even if you fall down to the floor. Just keep going until he releases his grip because then he can't see and you can get up and run away.

Sanette Smit, self-defence expert

Listen to the full audio below:


30 August 2020 11:04 AM
by Annzra Denita
Tags:
gender-based violence
gbv
Self-defence class
self-defence

