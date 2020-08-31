CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza





The City’s management of baboon troops continues to upset some south Peninsula residents, once again reaching fever pitch over the past week.

At the centre of the unhappiness is the removal or ‘kidnapping’ of a male baboon known as Kataza by the City and its baboon management contractor.

The male baboon, part of the Slangkop troop living in the Kommetjie area, is said to have ‘gone missing’ on Tuesday, the 24th. The City later confirmed that Kataza was held for a few days before being released in Tokai.

The City told News24 that since Kataza’s removal the Slangkop troop has not entered Kommetjie. A local resident says the troop was back in town by Thursday.

Council added: “As inbreeding (breeding with relatives) is not ideal, SK11 has been relocated to the northern sub-population where his chances of outbreeding are greatly improved.”

CapeTalk’s Breakfast show received several calls and messages from Kommetjie residents on Monday morning, almost all criticising the City for their continued handling of wild baboon populations.

There is even a Facebook page following Kataza’s movements since his move.

Dana has started a Change.org petition.

Breakfast with Refilwe hopes to speak to City on tomorrow’s broadcast.