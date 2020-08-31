CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza
The City’s management of baboon troops continues to upset some south Peninsula residents, once again reaching fever pitch over the past week.
At the centre of the unhappiness is the removal or ‘kidnapping’ of a male baboon known as Kataza by the City and its baboon management contractor.
The male baboon, part of the Slangkop troop living in the Kommetjie area, is said to have ‘gone missing’ on Tuesday, the 24th. The City later confirmed that Kataza was held for a few days before being released in Tokai.
The City told News24 that since Kataza’s removal the Slangkop troop has not entered Kommetjie. A local resident says the troop was back in town by Thursday.
Council added: “As inbreeding (breeding with relatives) is not ideal, SK11 has been relocated to the northern sub-population where his chances of outbreeding are greatly improved.”
CapeTalk’s Breakfast show received several calls and messages from Kommetjie residents on Monday morning, almost all criticising the City for their continued handling of wild baboon populations.
Listen to the calls below:
There is even a Facebook page following Kataza’s movements since his move.
Dana has started a Change.org petition. Find out more about her heartfelt petition to MNC NIewoudt from the City of Cape Town here.
Breakfast with Refilwe hopes to speak to City on tomorrow’s broadcast.
More from Local
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site
Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point earmarked for a private school.Read More
Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies
Police officers will appear in court on Monday following the death of the Eldarado Park 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè
Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations.Read More
Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September
The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motorists.Read More
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA
Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships.Read More
Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist
The Legal Resource Centre (LRC) says the City of Cape Town has displayed a history of being anti-poor and racist.Read More
Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers
Western Cape Housing MEC Tertius Simmers says some landlords are still trying to evict tenants during the lockdown.Read More
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.Read More