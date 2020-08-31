Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
The ANC NEC has taken centre stage this weekend as the ruling party heavyweights meet behind closed doors to hash out how they deal with rampant corruption.
As the meeting came to a close last night, another corruption bombshell dropped.
A month-long investigation by Scorpio reveals that Gauteng health authorities rubber-stamped PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) contracts at a cost of more than R500-million above market-related prices.
The Daily Maverick Scorpio investigation has revealed shocking allegations.
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, talks to Refilwe Moloto about a month-long investigation which reveals that Gauteng Health authorities overspent by more than R500million on PPE during the lockdown.
We are only now systematically starting to grapple with the expenditure figures in totality for countrywide government PPE purchases.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
He says the more time spent analysing this expenditure, reveals overpayment or inflated rates as well as non-specialised companies receiving PPE tenders.
Companies that should have no business in supplying specialist equipment like PPE and hand sanitiser, who really moved into that space and captured government's procurement of these items.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
He says it is a troubling picture and once the full expenditure has been properly tallied and analysed, a very disturbing figure will be revealed.
Despite his investigation, Myburgh does not believe the expenditure and inflated rates are only a phenomenon of Gauteng. It was just the province the Scorpio team first began investigating properly.
Gauteng's data became available first.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
He says the results of the investigation indicate that over 40 suppliers of various PPE items supplied the Gauteng Health Department, significantly inflated their rates.
They significantly inflated the price of these items when the province needed them most.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
It has been a straightforward comparative exercise with other provinces and National Treasury's list for procurements.
It looks like we are sitting with a bill of at least R500 million over-expenditure.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
Myburgh does not have high expectations that Ramaphosa and the NEC weekend meeting is going to alter issues regarding corruption greatly.
But he believes Ramaphosa's calls to stamp out corruption in the ANC will have some traction.
It is is not going to lead to some party-wide revolt that causes them to be driven out of the party. But my reading is that the NEC meeting is going in his favour and that faction will emerge victorious.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
He says the reasons seem to be Ramaphosa's earlier calls for a lifestyle adit and prominent party members to be held accountable when implicated n corruption, are finding favour among at least a slightly stronger block than the faction that seems to oppose it.
An anti-corruption consensus may be beginning to take shape, he adds.
While the fight against corruption needs to take place outside of the ANC primarily and dealt with by stong independent legal depoliticised institutions, it is important that the ruling party takes a stronger stance against graft, he says.
There has indeed recently been a shift within the ANC for prominent members accused of corruption to step aside while the investigations take place.
This is very different from the old mantra of the ANC that one is innocent until proven guilty.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions
Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).Read More
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown
Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.Read More
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test
Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.Read More
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime
Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test can't tell if you've had the virus or not - academic
Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Jonny Myers says antibodies leave the human body after 30 days.Read More
'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience
Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations...Read More