Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft





The ANC NEC has taken centre stage this weekend as the ruling party heavyweights meet behind closed doors to hash out how they deal with rampant corruption.

As the meeting came to a close last night, another corruption bombshell dropped.

A month-long investigation by Scorpio reveals that Gauteng health authorities rubber-stamped PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) contracts at a cost of more than R500-million above market-related prices.

The Daily Maverick Scorpio investigation has revealed shocking allegations.

Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, talks to Refilwe Moloto about a month-long investigation which reveals that Gauteng Health authorities overspent by more than R500million on PPE during the lockdown.

We are only now systematically starting to grapple with the expenditure figures in totality for countrywide government PPE purchases. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

He says the more time spent analysing this expenditure, reveals overpayment or inflated rates as well as non-specialised companies receiving PPE tenders.

Companies that should have no business in supplying specialist equipment like PPE and hand sanitiser, who really moved into that space and captured government's procurement of these items. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

He says it is a troubling picture and once the full expenditure has been properly tallied and analysed, a very disturbing figure will be revealed.

Despite his investigation, Myburgh does not believe the expenditure and inflated rates are only a phenomenon of Gauteng. It was just the province the Scorpio team first began investigating properly.

Gauteng's data became available first. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

He says the results of the investigation indicate that over 40 suppliers of various PPE items supplied the Gauteng Health Department, significantly inflated their rates.

They significantly inflated the price of these items when the province needed them most. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

It has been a straightforward comparative exercise with other provinces and National Treasury's list for procurements.

It looks like we are sitting with a bill of at least R500 million over-expenditure. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

Myburgh does not have high expectations that Ramaphosa and the NEC weekend meeting is going to alter issues regarding corruption greatly.

But he believes Ramaphosa's calls to stamp out corruption in the ANC will have some traction.

It is is not going to lead to some party-wide revolt that causes them to be driven out of the party. But my reading is that the NEC meeting is going in his favour and that faction will emerge victorious. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

He says the reasons seem to be Ramaphosa's earlier calls for a lifestyle adit and prominent party members to be held accountable when implicated n corruption, are finding favour among at least a slightly stronger block than the faction that seems to oppose it.

An anti-corruption consensus may be beginning to take shape, he adds.

While the fight against corruption needs to take place outside of the ANC primarily and dealt with by stong independent legal depoliticised institutions, it is important that the ruling party takes a stronger stance against graft, he says.

There has indeed recently been a shift within the ANC for prominent members accused of corruption to step aside while the investigations take place.

This is very different from the old mantra of the ANC that one is innocent until proven guilty. Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - The Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview below: