The darker side for Capetonians working from home

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
"We must demand a higher standard of ethics and morality from our leaders" - Bonang Mohale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 15:50
Labour law and suspension - paid and unpaid - when people are accused of crimes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Labour lawyer at ENS
Today at 16:10
Kyle Cowan - Scientists urge measures to probe 40 000 excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
What to make of South Africa’s weekly grain trade and producer deliveries data?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
CHILD TRAFFICKING IN SOUTH AFRICA Exploring the Myths and Realities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Magaya - Project Co-ordinator at Centre For Child Law
Today at 17:20
Allergy season: How do you know if it is an allergy or if it is Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT lung institute
Today at 17:46
The cricket week ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg sit... 31 August 2020 2:12 PM
Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies Police officers will appear in court on Monday following the death of the Eldarado Park 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome. 31 August 2020 1:55 PM
The darker side for Capetonians working from home Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness. 31 August 2020 12:48 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid faction... 31 August 2020 1:13 PM
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course. 28 August 2020 2:57 PM
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

The darker side for Capetonians working from home

31 August 2020 12:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Office
wORKPLACE
Lockdown
working from home
home office
working from office

Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Rob Kane, chair of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rate at which we are returning to office spaces and the working environment, and how this could affect the face of the workplace in the future.

We've seen quite a transition and I think we are in the middle of that transition now.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

When lockdown began many people started working from home and have made it work, he says, but two trends are now being observed.

One is, corporates are realising they are not really getting that productivity out of the staff that they would like.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

The problem areas reported by corporates are in particular regarding training and mentorship.

If you have young people or new people in the office how do you work with them?

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

He argues for older people working from home is not as challenging.

You could probably work from the far side of the moon and you would still be alright because you have a lot of experience and a lot of base knowledge.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

But further down the scale, it is not working as effectively, he notes.

People also need other people in the office to react off and to figure out what's going on.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

So many informal but useful conversations happen in the office around the water cooler he says.

Whereas if you are working from home you have to Zoom call. You have to tell your boss that you want to call at 10 'o clock to talk about this, and you have a formal meeting.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

There are differing statistics coming out with certain tech companies performing far better since taff began working from home, suggests Refilwe.

I agree with you that technology is a game-changer and that it will change the office for the better and will see a reduction in the amount of space people use.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

I think we have to be quite careful in thinking we can have all our staff working from home and it will be ok. I think there is going to be a decimation of quality and professionalism, and also team spirit.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

He says as a property developer, Boxwood Property Fund is involved in a number of buildings in the city and has done a fair share of phoning around corporates in Cape Town to gauge the temperature.

There are a lot of corporates that are now offering their staff counseling because of the social issues of staying at home and because of the loneliness. So how can that be healthy?

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

More and more office workers are coming back into the city he says and believes this will increase further over the next few months.

He says while the corporates have concerns, there is another side as well and that is individuals.

The office workers are wanting to come back. They miss going for a coffee with their mates, first thing or at lunchtime.

Rob Kane, Chair - CCID

They miss the interaction with colleagues in the office, he adds.

Kane says CCID and the City of Cape Town and the province are working on numerous events such as First Thursdays to make it fun for office workers returning to the city.

Listen to the interview below:


31 August 2020 12:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Office
wORKPLACE
Lockdown
working from home
home office
working from office

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft

31 August 2020 8:54 AM

Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions

28 August 2020 10:02 AM

Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mila-grace-storepng

Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown

28 August 2020 7:43 AM

Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test

27 August 2020 10:04 AM

Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rumours fact-checking fact checking fake africa check 123rf

Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime

26 August 2020 1:08 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test can't tell if you've had the virus or not - academic

26 August 2020 10:59 AM

Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Jonny Myers says antibodies leave the human body after 30 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience

26 August 2020 8:58 AM

Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site

Local

Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft

Local Politics

CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza

Local

EWN Highlights

Rasa appeals to patrons to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations at eateries

31 August 2020 12:48 PM

Agrizzi and Watson sent presents on Mokonyane's birthday, Zondo Inquiry told

31 August 2020 12:00 PM

NC Premier Zamani Saul denies influencing awarding of COVID-19 tenders

31 August 2020 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA