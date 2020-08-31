Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis
Du Plessis says Ramaphosa's faction came out strong, despite pushback from his detractors over how the ANC should deal with corruption.
The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) conference took place virtually over the weekend, where members discussed how to tackle corruption allegations involving party leaders.
This comes amid growing divisions within the ANC and talks of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.
The ANC NEC has reportedly recommended that those members charged with corruption should step aside from their leadership positions.
However, Du Plessis says it's unclear whether members will also be asked to step down if they have not been formally charged.
More clarity is expected to be given at a post-NEC media briefing this week, she explains.
What we've heard... is that those in the camp of Ace Magashule/Jacob Zuma made a lot of noise before the meeting but during the meeting they didn't manage to get their point across.Carien Du Plessis, Journalist
The whole meeting was on Zoom because of Covid-19 restrictions.Carien Du Plessis, Journalist
Cyril Ramaphosa was pushing for people to step down if they're charged with corruption... we are not quite sure about people who are just implicated but not charged.Carien Du Plessis, Journalist
Its seems that the camp of Cyril Ramaphosa came out stronger.Carien Du Plessis, Journalist
There have been rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, even before the weekend. Those rumours are [unreliable]... It's very hard to speculate.Carien Du Plessis, Journalist
Meanwhile, political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the NEC meeting was only one round of an ongoing fight.
Naidu agrees that Ramaphosa came out ahead in terms of pushing for accountability.
It's understood that he will be appearing before the ANC's integrity commission to account for controversial donations during his presidential campaign.
Richard Calland also argues Ramaphosa came out of the weekend ANC NEC meeting stronger.
