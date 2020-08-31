[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
"We must demand a higher standard of ethics and morality from our leaders" - Bonang Mohale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 15:50
Labour law and suspension - paid and unpaid - when people are accused of crimes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Labour lawyer at ENS
Today at 16:10
Kyle Cowan - Scientists urge measures to probe 40 000 excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
What to make of South Africa's weekly grain trade and producer deliveries data?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
CHILD TRAFFICKING IN SOUTH AFRICA Exploring the Myths and Realities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Magaya - Project Co-ordinator at Centre For Child Law
Today at 17:20
Allergy season: How do you know if it is an allergy or if it is Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT lung institute
Today at 17:46
The cricket week ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
Latest Local
Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies Police officers will appear in court on Monday following the death of the Eldarado Park 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome. 31 August 2020 1:55 PM
The darker side for Capetonians working from home Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness. 31 August 2020 12:48 PM
The darker side for Capetonians working from home Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness. 31 August 2020 12:48 PM
View all Local
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he's now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?

31 August 2020 1:10 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CapeTalk Viral
Jacob Pina
thumb

Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.

Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his ability to dislocate and lengthen his thumb.

He says it doesn't hurt and wonders what the point of his 'superpower' and whether it would get him into the Avengers or not.

His thumb extends to five-and-a-half inches or almost 14cm.

His videos have had millions of views with some people expressing disgust, shock and others finding it both amusing and amazing.

Jacob seems to be taking it in good humour and in his stride.

View this post on Instagram

Never lost 😎👍🏼

A post shared by jacob pina (@jacobwpina) on

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


More from Lifestyle

Self defence for women

Self-Defence moves every woman should practice

30 August 2020 11:04 AM

Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cotton buds

Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears

29 August 2020 9:18 AM

ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application

28 August 2020 2:57 PM

The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hendrikpng

SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal

28 August 2020 11:57 AM

South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

allergy-season-allergic-rhinitis-pollen-123rf

Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert

28 August 2020 9:02 AM

Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 symptoms to avoid unnecessary panic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher

27 August 2020 3:11 PM

Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jaguar F-Type 123rf 123rfmotoring 123rflifestyle

Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads

27 August 2020 1:39 PM

It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

27 August 2020 11:36 AM

Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200601-ultra-liquor-edjpg

We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads

26 August 2020 12:57 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake news panic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

john-kani-1jpg

John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:35 AM

South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster

Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer

29 August 2020 8:14 AM

The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....

26 August 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movie theatre

Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'

21 August 2020 12:02 PM

Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM

Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226tito2gif

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-gun-allen-pan-you-tbe-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 11:32 AM

On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kurt Cobain Nirvana 123rf

Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt

18 August 2020 11:07 AM

On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020

14 August 2020 5:43 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

