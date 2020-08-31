[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his ability to dislocate and lengthen his thumb.
He says it doesn't hurt and wonders what the point of his 'superpower' and whether it would get him into the Avengers or not.
His thumb extends to five-and-a-half inches or almost 14cm.
His videos have had millions of views with some people expressing disgust, shock and others finding it both amusing and amazing.
Jacob seems to be taking it in good humour and in his stride.
This guy ain’t ever lost a thumb war in his life pic.twitter.com/aZ30YqXvKD— Longest 90 (@longest90) August 27, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
