Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site





Housing activists from Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City took the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government to court over the sale of the land.

The site was sold to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million, five years ago.

Activists argued that the land should rather have been used for the development of social housing.

On Monday, the High Court has ruled that provincial and municipal authorities failed in their constitutional and legislative obligations to address apartheid spatial planning in Cape Town.

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Mandisa Shandu says the courts have acknowledged that there is an obligation to use land a key mechanism to address spatial apartheid.

She says this is a significant ruling in the fight for affordable housing and apartheid redress.

This is a great victory for people who have been struggling for access to land for affordable housing, particularly in Cape Town, which has been spatially segregated along the lines of race and income. Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

It's critical for us to have a vision for a just future... in terms of disrupting the reproduction of the apartheid city. Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province will study the judgment before deciding on whether to take any action.

"We will be studying the judgement, which is over 200 pages long, in detail and in consultation with our legal counsel and that of our custodian Public Works Department before determining any next step in this matter", Winde says in a statement.

