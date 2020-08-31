Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies
Two Eldorado Park police officers are to appear at the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday following the death on Wednesday of Eldarado Park 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who had Down Syndrome.
RELATED: Ipid investigate killing of Down Syndrome teen from Eldorado Park
The officers were arrested on Friday night.
Authorities state that Julies was caught in a crossfire between police and alleged gangsters, but his family and community eyewitnesses say he was shot while eating a biscuit outside a tuck shop near his home when he was unable to answer the police officers questions due to his condition.
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about what transpired.
The two officers are being charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Ntshidi says a third count was also added to the charge sheet and will relate to the illegal use of ammunition.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site
Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point earmarked for a private school.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza
Producer Stephan Lombard raised the issue and listeners phoned in to express their anger and sadness at the City's actions.Read More
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè
Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations.Read More
Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September
The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motorists.Read More
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA
Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships.Read More
Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist
The Legal Resource Centre (LRC) says the City of Cape Town has displayed a history of being anti-poor and racist.Read More
Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers
Western Cape Housing MEC Tertius Simmers says some landlords are still trying to evict tenants during the lockdown.Read More
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.Read More