Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies





Two Eldorado Park police officers are to appear at the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday following the death on Wednesday of Eldarado Park 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who had Down Syndrome.

The officers were arrested on Friday night.

Authorities state that Julies was caught in a crossfire between police and alleged gangsters, but his family and community eyewitnesses say he was shot while eating a biscuit outside a tuck shop near his home when he was unable to answer the police officers questions due to his condition.

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about what transpired.

The two officers are being charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

Ntshidi says a third count was also added to the charge sheet and will relate to the illegal use of ammunition.

Listen to the interview below: