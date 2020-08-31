Pre-trial hearing for Jesse Hess murder case set down for 23 October, says NPA





It's been a year since Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered in their home in Parow.

The University of the Western Cape student and Lategan were found dead at their Parow flat on 30 August 2019.

The alleged perpetrators David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose were arrested in November last year.

RELATED: Duo accused of Hess double murder have previous criminal convictions

They are facing several charges including rape, murder, and aggravated robbery, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the investigation has been concluded and the case is ready to go to trial.

RELATED: Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member

The matter is only going to pre-trial on the 23rd of October in the High Court. Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

They are facing six charges: Two counts of murder, rape, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and a count of fraud/theft. Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

We have covered a lot of ground. The investigation is done. Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

Meanwhile, the aunt of Jesse Hess, Sandy Hess says it has been a difficult year for their family.

She says the alleged killers must be convicted and given a harsh sentence to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

I'm confident that they will give them the harshest punishment possible. Sandy Hess, Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess

Listen to the latest developments on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: