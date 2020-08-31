Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
SANParks reopens
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Isaac Phaahla - Media Specialist at SANParks
Today at 05:10
The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 05:46
Proteas attend "culture camp"
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Follow up on Kataza: Understanding baboon behaviour
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin O'Riain - Behavioural Ecologist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Robot vacuum cleaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marcé Bester - Deputy Editor at Stuff SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: ANC NEC feedback
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - EWN group editor
Today at 07:20
Ndifuna Ukwazi win Tafelberg land sale case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dikgang Moseneke - Former Deputy Chief Justice and Author
Today at 08:21
What does Remdesivir cost?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Miller - CEO at Cipla
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:21
Virtuzone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
Kataza the baboon has got a good chance of survival in Tokai, argues researcher Wildlife researcher Esme Beamish says it is possible for Kataza the baboon to successfully reintegrate into another troop in Tokai... 31 August 2020 5:48 PM
Pre-trial hearing for Jesse Hess murder case set down for 23 October, says NPA The two men accused of killing Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather last year will appear in court for a pre-trial hea... 31 August 2020 3:45 PM
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg sit... 31 August 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid faction... 31 August 2020 1:13 PM
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
View all Politics
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course. 28 August 2020 2:57 PM
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
View all Opinion
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sun International
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
Anthony Leeming
company results
sun international group
Sun International results
Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur
Sun Dreams
Naledi Casino
Carousel Casino

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Sun International made headline losses of R885 million in the half-year to 30 June 2020.

Lost City at Sun City (by Sun International).

The Group's debt ballooned to R15.1 billion (from R13.3 billion), more than four times its market capitalisation (R3.3 billion).

A few weeks ago, the company announced the sale of its 65% stake in Sun Dreams for R2.7 billion to Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur.

The company announced earlier that it will be retrenching about 2300 employees.

It is also closing the Naledi Casino and Carousel Casino.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

We weren’t in a strong position going into Covid… It gave us time to work at our cost base… The next 12 months are going to be tough and we’ve got to be ready… Cutting costs was critical… in excess of R500 million in savings…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

We have primarily focussed on the leisure market…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

[The cancelled] Nedbank Challenge – it would’ve been our 40th year! … Next year will be a great 40th! Next year we’ll make it big and special.

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Not leaking cash is key… Our workers aren’t working a lot of hours… All staff took a 60% salary cut…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

The curfew is not great, especially midweek… Friday nights are very weak… It’s had a big impact. Ten to two in the morning was very big for us…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


More from MyMoney Online

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Read More arrow_forward

Spam sms marketing 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

"Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable).

Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate

4 August 2020 12:59 PM

Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.

Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

The darker side for Capetonians working from home

31 August 2020 12:48 PM

Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft

31 August 2020 8:54 AM

Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.

Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions

28 August 2020 10:02 AM

Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

Read More arrow_forward

mila-grace-storepng

Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown

28 August 2020 7:43 AM

Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.

Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test

27 August 2020 10:04 AM

Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

