Kataza the baboon has got a good chance of survival in Tokai, argues researcher
Kataza is a young baboon from Slangkop near Kommetjie, known by local residents for being troublesome and raiding homes in the area.
He was recently relocated to Tokai after he apparently tried to split the baboon troop in Slangkop to form a splinter troop.
Beamish, a researcher at the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild), says Kataza has been offered a reprieve from death.
RELATED: CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza
The baboon was spared from euthanasia after baboon management firm Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) had applied to have him put down.
Beamish says Kataza has a fighting chance if he is open to reintegrating with another troop in Tokai.
He has got a chance in Tokai. There's a good opportunity... It really depends on how he feels about reintegratingEsme Beamish, Researcher - Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa
In terms of the guidelines, he was going to be euthanased but the other option was to relocate him.Esme Beamish, Researcher - Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa
The City of Cape Town has contracted HWS for the management of the Peninsula baboon troops.
However, Beamish says it has been difficult for HWS to manage the baboons in Kommetjie because of the topography of the area, among other issues.
She argues that Kataza's formation of a splinter group would have required additional resources, which the City cannot provide.
Kataza started to split the troop. There were two males in the troop and approximately 45 animals... That's really problematic.Esme Beamish, Researcher - Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa
We call that a splinter troop. It's an extra cost and an additional workforce that's needed. You go from needing to manage one troop to two.Esme Beamish, Researcher - Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa
The City's management programme does not allow for the formation of a splinter troop. That's with good reason.Esme Beamish, Researcher - Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa
