Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
Stellenbosch is unlike any other African small town.
Its wealth is unparalleled for a “dorp” its size, and its high-tech science park is the Continent’s “Silicon Valley”.
But the economy of Stellenbosch is toast.
The former tourist mecca cannot support all the restaurants, bars, theatres, etc. that you would expect in a world city many times its size.
And it’s the centre of South Africa’s formerly world-renowned, lockdown-obliterated wine industry.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Visit Stellenbosch.
Ratcliffe spoke about a project to jumpstart Stellenbosch’s now struggling economy.
We’re pushing for a swift recovery towards full employment… Tourism is such an efficient multiplier of employment…Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Visit Stellenbosch
We’ve partnered with Stellenbosch company SnapScan… Anybody that goes to a restaurant in Stellenbosch and pays with SnapScan automatically gets up to 50% of their bill refunded as a voucher up to a maximum of R400. That becomes useable to spend at any other restaurant or hospitality establishment in Stellenbosch. But it does expire! … We’ve raised the cash – restaurants immediately get 100% of the cash owed to them… The money is all coming from Stellenbosch – the community is united…Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Visit Stellenbosch
We only started this project three weeks ago, but it’s already live…Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Visit Stellenbosch
We’ve open-planned the technology… so that anybody can take it on.Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Visit Stellenbosch
It’s been a ferociously difficult time for the wine industry…Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Visit Stellenbosch
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
