ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority
The ANC is fighting for the life of its moral authority, asking cadres charged with corruption to step aside.
The party’s National Executive Committee is meeting to discuss how to tackle the rampant corruption in its structures.
“The ANC needs to draw a line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
Ramaphosa wants all ANC members charged with corruption to immediately step aside while they await the finalisation of their cases.
Former President Jacob Zuma and other corruption-accused ANC bigwigs have reacted in anger at Ramaphosa’s plea to the party to rid itself of corruption.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.
Almost every single one of the things President Cyril Ramaphosa put in his seven-page letter to ANC members has succeeded… He has won over a sizeable majority…Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick
It’s taken him almost 1000 days to pull the party to a position where he feels comfortable leading it.Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick
Andile Lungisa – he’s been asked to resign…Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick
What got to him was the response of the country to PPE corruption… such an outcry… and the hashtag #VoetsekANC…Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick
I was quite heartened after today. The fightback didn’t happen…Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application
The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course.Read More
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion
The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020.Read More
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown
Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.Read More
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.Read More
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions
Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'
The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).Read More
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime
Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.Read More
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'
"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Politics
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside
The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations into their cases.Read More
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis
Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid factional battles in the party.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.Read More
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes
US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash.Read More
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions
Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).Read More
Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt'
Political analyst Lesiba Teffo dampens any expectations that the weekend ANC NEC meeting will be a watershed moment.Read More
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it
The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban.Read More
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward'
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come forward.Read More
More from Local
Kataza the baboon has got a good chance of survival in Tokai, argues researcher
Wildlife researcher Esme Beamish says it is possible for Kataza the baboon to successfully reintegrate into another troop in Tokai after he was moved from Kommetjie.Read More
Pre-trial hearing for Jesse Hess murder case set down for 23 October, says NPA
The two men accused of killing Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather last year will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday 23 October.Read More
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site
Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point earmarked for a private school.Read More
Two cops to appear in court charged with murder of Nathaniel Julies
Police officers will appear in court on Monday following the death of the Eldarado Park 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza
Producer Stephan Lombard raised the issue and listeners phoned in to express their anger and sadness at the City's actions.Read More
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè
Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations.Read More
Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September
The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motorists.Read More
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA
Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships.Read More