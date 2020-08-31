ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority





The ANC is fighting for the life of its moral authority, asking cadres charged with corruption to step aside.

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. Picture: EWN.

The party’s National Executive Committee is meeting to discuss how to tackle the rampant corruption in its structures.

“The ANC needs to draw a line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Ramaphosa wants all ANC members charged with corruption to immediately step aside while they await the finalisation of their cases.

Former President Jacob Zuma and other corruption-accused ANC bigwigs have reacted in anger at Ramaphosa’s plea to the party to rid itself of corruption.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.

Almost every single one of the things President Cyril Ramaphosa put in his seven-page letter to ANC members has succeeded… He has won over a sizeable majority… Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

It’s taken him almost 1000 days to pull the party to a position where he feels comfortable leading it. Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

Andile Lungisa – he’s been asked to resign… Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

What got to him was the response of the country to PPE corruption… such an outcry… and the hashtag #VoetsekANC… Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

I was quite heartened after today. The fightback didn’t happen… Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview in the audio below.