ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

Latest Local
Kataza the baboon has got a good chance of survival in Tokai, argues researcher Wildlife researcher Esme Beamish says it is possible for Kataza the baboon to successfully reintegrate into another troop in Tokai... 31 August 2020 5:48 PM
Pre-trial hearing for Jesse Hess murder case set down for 23 October, says NPA The two men accused of killing Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather last year will appear in court for a pre-trial hea... 31 August 2020 3:45 PM
Western Cape High Court scraps controversial sale of Tafelberg school site Rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the decision by the Western Cape High Court which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg sit... 31 August 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid faction... 31 August 2020 1:13 PM
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
View all Politics
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course. 28 August 2020 2:57 PM
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he's now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
View all Opinion
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

31 August 2020 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
news24

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.

The ANC is fighting for the life of its moral authority, asking cadres charged with corruption to step aside.

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. Picture: EWN.

The party’s National Executive Committee is meeting to discuss how to tackle the rampant corruption in its structures.

“The ANC needs to draw a line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Ramaphosa wants all ANC members charged with corruption to immediately step aside while they await the finalisation of their cases.

Former President Jacob Zuma and other corruption-accused ANC bigwigs have reacted in anger at Ramaphosa’s plea to the party to rid itself of corruption.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.

Almost every single one of the things President Cyril Ramaphosa put in his seven-page letter to ANC members has succeeded… He has won over a sizeable majority…

Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

It’s taken him almost 1000 days to pull the party to a position where he feels comfortable leading it.

Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

Andile Lungisa – he’s been asked to resign…

Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

What got to him was the response of the country to PPE corruption… such an outcry… and the hashtag #VoetsekANC…

Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

I was quite heartened after today. The fightback didn’t happen…

Ferial Haffajee, columnist - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
