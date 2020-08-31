Streaming issues? Report here
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Cosatu House
Bruce Whitfield
David Klatzow
Helderberg crash
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Gavin Watson
Gugulethu Seven
Khotso House

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed internationally celebrated forensic scientist David Klatzow.

Forensic Scientist Dr David Klatzow briefing the media on the Knysna fires on 22 August 2017. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN

Other articles from this feature on famous people and their money beliefs:

Klatzow is an expert in pyroforensics and one of the world’s leading authorities on blood alcohol.

He is a former lecturer in biochemistry (University of Durban-Westville) and medical biochemistry (University of the Witwatersrand).

Klatzow was for many years South Africa’s only independent forensic investigator.

During apartheid, he was the go-to guy human rights lawyers called when they needed forensic evidence to uncover the truth.

Some of Klatzow’s most well-known cases include the “Gugulethu Seven” and the bombings of Khotso House and Cosatu House.

Klatzow famously theorised that the 1987 crash of an SAA Boeing 747 named “Helderberg” was due to the government busting an arms embargo by illegally placing a rocket system in the cargo bay which subsequently blew up.

Late last year, when interviewed on CapeTalk, Klatzow ruled out suicide as the cause of death of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

  • What is it that Klatzow believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

My father took whatever money our family had – and quite a bit it didn’t have – and put it on a horse. We lost everything!

David Klatzow

Money was always tight… My mother always stressed about it… I developed a healthy disrespect for money…

David Klatzow

I don’t have anything. I’m not at all secure financially. We’re eking out a living here in England…

David Klatzow

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I’m loving it in the UK. The fear that I had about crime in South Africa is not with me here… 57 murders a day…

David Klatzow

Dad had significant, undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder… My father’s family lost people in the concentration camps…

David Klatzow

I worked for a pittance at the university… One lived from hand to mouth… Research scientists are not well paid…

David Klatzow

The medical profession has become a major threat to health. One has to be cautious about mixing money and medicine!

David Klatzow

You’ve got to question everything!

David Klatzow

The big financial institutions have had many fights with me… Many big insurance companies didn’t want an honest report from me… They ran away from me! … not allowing them to dictate was disastrous financially!

David Klatzow

I have a low view of most accountants…

David Klatzow

