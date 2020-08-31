ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside





Those who have been formally charged with corruption will have to step aside from all government and party positions with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken after a three-day ANC national executive council (NEC) that took place over the weekend, amid faction battles and corruption allegations facing the party.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the NEC has endorsed the letter he wrote to party members on corruption on Sunday 23 August.

Ramaphosa led a virtual media briefing on Monday afternoon on the outcomes of the NEC meeting.

He says party members formally charged with corruption must also appear before the ANC integrity commission.

Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action, Ramaphosa told reporters.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's remarks last month that he will not step down due to allegations of corruption.

Magashule has been summoned to appear before the party's integrity commission to explain his comments.

Ramaphosa will also appear before the integrity commission in an attempt to clear his name in relation to the funding of his CR17 campaign three years ago.

In recent weeks, the governing party has been under pressure to show that it is committed to fighting corruption after a number of top officials were implicated in Covid-19 tender controversy.

Watch the ANC NEC briefing as it unfolded earlier on Monday: