FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. Picture: EWN.

The ANC top six is rallying around President Cyril Ramaphosa after an intense meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Even Secretary-General Ace Magashule – the subject of numerous corruption allegations – spoke glowingly about Ramaphosa.

Former President Jacob Zuma and other corruption-accused ANC bigwigs have reacted in anger at Ramaphosa’s plea to the party to rid itself of corruption.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed EWN group editor Mahlatse Mahlase about the ANC NEC briefing, asking her if it signifies a change in the way the ruling party deals with corruption in its ranks.

It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa… Mahlatse Mahlase, group editor - EWN

It was a calculated move yesterday, that it should be the President who presents the NEC’s resolutions… showing that they might not have confidence in Ace Magashule to deliver the message that they are united and that they will act against corrupt people in their ranks. Mahlatse Mahlase, group editor - EWN

Those who are formally charged must step aside… If there are allegations against an ANC member, those people will be called to the integrity commission to defend themselves… Mahlatse Mahlase, group editor - EWN

They haven’t given it [integrity commission] the teeth it needs… The NEC hasn’t taken its recommendations seriously… partly because it’s been so divided. Mahlatse Mahlase, group editor - EWN

It’s not clear how many people are on the list [of corruption accused ANC members] … We understand that in the next few days action will be taken against those people… The integrity committee is going to be busy. The President himself will be presenting… Mahlatse Mahlase, group editor - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.