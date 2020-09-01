'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
SA's CEO bloodbath
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pemmy Majodina
Today at 12:16
Post ANC NEC meeting analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:40
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
City working towards a smoke-free environment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - artist Razia Myers creates in response to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Razia Myers
Today at 13:39
Travel - Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leetasha Govender
Today at 14:40
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:50
Music - Arabic Piano
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
DJ Sbahle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'

1 September 2020 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Drum Magazine
Photographer
Jürgen Schadeberg

German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday.

He captured some of the most iconic images of Nelson Mandela and documented the world of black people during the anti-apartheid struggle.

Jürgen Schadeberg with Madiba. Image: Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Schadeberg was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1931. He moved to South Africa in 1950 and worked at Drum magazine.

Fellow photojournalist and CEO of South African History Online, Omar Badsha, says Schadeberg played a crucial role in recording South Africa's history.

Schadeberg put together the archives at Drum magazine. He also captured the vibrant Sophiatown jazz scene, taking photographs of departed legends Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

"In his very methodical way, he conserved our history", Badsha tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

Schadeberg played such an important role in our history.

Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

He was white and he was from Germany, but he managed to integrate himself into the newsroom and into the world of Drum.

Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

He was one of the people who shaped Drum magazine... He mentored young people who became some of the finest photographers of the 50s and 60s.

Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

Listen to the tribute on The Midday Report:


1 September 2020 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Drum Magazine
Photographer
Jürgen Schadeberg

