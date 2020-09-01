'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'
He captured some of the most iconic images of Nelson Mandela and documented the world of black people during the anti-apartheid struggle.
Schadeberg was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1931. He moved to South Africa in 1950 and worked at Drum magazine.
Fellow photojournalist and CEO of South African History Online, Omar Badsha, says Schadeberg played a crucial role in recording South Africa's history.
Schadeberg put together the archives at Drum magazine. He also captured the vibrant Sophiatown jazz scene, taking photographs of departed legends Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.
"In his very methodical way, he conserved our history", Badsha tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
Schadeberg played such an important role in our history.Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online
He was white and he was from Germany, but he managed to integrate himself into the newsroom and into the world of Drum.Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online
He was one of the people who shaped Drum magazine... He mentored young people who became some of the finest photographers of the 50s and 60s.Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online
Jürgen Schadeberg, German-born photographer who survived turmoil of wartime Berlin, emigrated to South Africa, creating some of the most potent & enduring images of Madiba & chronicling increasingly violent imposition of apartheid on Black lives, died on Saturday at the age of 89 pic.twitter.com/XHH337q2WU— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) August 31, 2020
When I wrote Miriam Makeba's biography, she told me she remembered Jürgen Schadeberg taking her pictures in the 1950s. He was fascinated with Sophia Town's music scene, and captured for history the flavour of the times and its personalities. pic.twitter.com/oxt388ZzDx— James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) August 31, 2020
One of the most emblematic photos ever made of @NelsonMandela by Jürgen Schadeberg who has left us forever.— Martin Schäfer (@AmbSchaefer) August 31, 2020
You were an honest witness of the freedom struggle in South Africa. Your pics of the courage and the pain of that fight against Apartheid will remain with us.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xziUNo64ds
Listen to the tribute on The Midday Report:
More from Lifestyle
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice
Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves.Read More
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears
ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later.Read More
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application
The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course.Read More
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal
South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.Read More
Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert
Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 symptoms to avoid unnecessary panic.Read More
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.Read More
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More