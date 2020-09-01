'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'





He captured some of the most iconic images of Nelson Mandela and documented the world of black people during the anti-apartheid struggle.

Jürgen Schadeberg with Madiba. Image: Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Schadeberg was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1931. He moved to South Africa in 1950 and worked at Drum magazine.

Fellow photojournalist and CEO of South African History Online, Omar Badsha, says Schadeberg played a crucial role in recording South Africa's history.

Schadeberg put together the archives at Drum magazine. He also captured the vibrant Sophiatown jazz scene, taking photographs of departed legends Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

"In his very methodical way, he conserved our history", Badsha tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

Schadeberg played such an important role in our history. Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

He was white and he was from Germany, but he managed to integrate himself into the newsroom and into the world of Drum. Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

He was one of the people who shaped Drum magazine... He mentored young people who became some of the finest photographers of the 50s and 60s. Omar Badsha, CEO - South African History Online

Jürgen Schadeberg, German-born photographer who survived turmoil of wartime Berlin, emigrated to South Africa, creating some of the most potent & enduring images of Madiba & chronicling increasingly violent imposition of apartheid on Black lives, died on Saturday at the age of 89 pic.twitter.com/XHH337q2WU — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) August 31, 2020

When I wrote Miriam Makeba's biography, she told me she remembered Jürgen Schadeberg taking her pictures in the 1950s. He was fascinated with Sophia Town's music scene, and captured for history the flavour of the times and its personalities. pic.twitter.com/oxt388ZzDx — James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) August 31, 2020

One of the most emblematic photos ever made of @NelsonMandela by Jürgen Schadeberg who has left us forever.



You were an honest witness of the freedom struggle in South Africa. Your pics of the courage and the pain of that fight against Apartheid will remain with us.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xziUNo64ds — Martin Schäfer (@AmbSchaefer) August 31, 2020

