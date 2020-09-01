Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?





With Level 2 lockdown now allowing for inter-provincial leisure travel why not book yourself a Sho't Left at what is expected to become one of South Africa’s most iconic tourist destinations.

The Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge, situated in the world-renowned Kruger National Park is one of the most anticipated hotels in the world and it's right on our doorstep!

Located on the Sabie Bridge above the Sabie River in the world-famous Kruger National Park, the luxury hotel is housed inside 13 train carriages.

General Manager Judiet Barnes spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the history of the train.

in 1923 when the park was proclaimed as a national park, the only way you could visit was by train, there were no roads and camps back then. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

There was a train journey called the Round in Nine...the train would park on the Shalati bridge and guests would be welcomed by the warden and there was a feast prepared. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

The bridge is located just outside the Skukuza Rest Camp and the hotel will offer 31 rooms with spectacular views across the banks of the Sabie River.

Barnes says restoration work on the train began in 2018.

They are 1950's carriages that we are restoring. We are a few carriages in. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

She says the lockdown forced work on the project to stop, but that the hotel is on track to received its firsts guests from December.

We had to down tools for about five months, but it's progressing beautifully. The walkway is nearly done and we've got one carriage on the bridge. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

Barnes explains some of the challenges of the hotel's unique location:

We are in a national park so you've always got to be aware of your animal surroundings. We are fenced in, however animals like leopards, no fence will ever keep them out. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

And just how much will it cost for you to enjoy an overnight break at the Kruger Shalati?

Barnes admits it's not cheap but they have been working on some opening specials.

From December to March we're running fantastic specials which is nearly half price. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

For your all-inclusive package it's about R4900 per person sharing, your bed and breakfast rate is R3750 per person. Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

