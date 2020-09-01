Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
'Kataza was was leading a splinter group of baboons' If there was a cry of kidnap every time a baboon was moved we would have lost the species, argues ecologist Prof Justin O'Riain. 1 September 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid faction... 31 August 2020 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?

1 September 2020 10:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Hospitality
Kruger National Park
Travel
Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge
Kruger Shalati Hotel

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...

With Level 2 lockdown now allowing for inter-provincial leisure travel why not book yourself a Sho't Left at what is expected to become one of South Africa’s most iconic tourist destinations.

The Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge, situated in the world-renowned Kruger National Park is one of the most anticipated hotels in the world and it's right on our doorstep!

Located on the Sabie Bridge above the Sabie River in the world-famous Kruger National Park, the luxury hotel is housed inside 13 train carriages.

General Manager Judiet Barnes spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the history of the train.

in 1923 when the park was proclaimed as a national park, the only way you could visit was by train, there were no roads and camps back then.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

There was a train journey called the Round in Nine...the train would park on the Shalati bridge and guests would be welcomed by the warden and there was a feast prepared.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

The bridge is located just outside the Skukuza Rest Camp and the hotel will offer 31 rooms with spectacular views across the banks of the Sabie River.

Barnes says restoration work on the train began in 2018.

They are 1950's carriages that we are restoring. We are a few carriages in.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

She says the lockdown forced work on the project to stop, but that the hotel is on track to received its firsts guests from December.

We had to down tools for about five months, but it's progressing beautifully. The walkway is nearly done and we've got one carriage on the bridge.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

Barnes explains some of the challenges of the hotel's unique location:

We are in a national park so you've always got to be aware of your animal surroundings. We are fenced in, however animals like leopards, no fence will ever keep them out.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

And just how much will it cost for you to enjoy an overnight break at the Kruger Shalati?

Barnes admits it's not cheap but they have been working on some opening specials.

From December to March we're running fantastic specials which is nearly half price.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

For your all-inclusive package it's about R4900 per person sharing, your bed and breakfast rate is R3750 per person.

Judiet Barnes, General Manager - Kruger Shalati

Find out more about the Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel by clicking below:


