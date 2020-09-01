Load shedding likely to continue until Thursday, says Eskom COO
Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday at midday until 10pm after suffering multiple generating unit breakdowns.
The power utility says the system is severely constrained after 10 generation units at seven power stations had broken down over the last 48 hours.
Oberholzer says technicians are also battling with a number of boiler tube leaks.
He says a decision was taken to implement stage 2 load shedding in order to conserve emergency generation reserves.
We do have severe challenges on the generation system which started on the weekend.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Due to breakdowns, we lost a number of generating units at certain power stations... When you have boiler tube leaks, you have to shut down the unit as soon as possible.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
On Monday morning, we had to use a lot of reserves - specifically water [from] pump storage dams.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
There was a severe boiler tube leak at Majuba Power Station... We lost 150litres of water per second. That's how big the leak was.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We try our best... but it's a difficult time. We need additional capacity.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Listen to Jan Oberholzer give an update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
