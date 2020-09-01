Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list





The Cape Town-based director of a movie shot in and around the Mother City has spoken of his 'shock' at the movie's enormous success just days after it premiered on Netflix.

'Santana' was released onto the video streaming service on Friday 28 August and by Sunday 30 August had shot to the number one spot globally.

The film's co-director Chris Roland spoke to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Monday.

He says he's delighted by its success so far:

Our hope was that we would get on to the top ten list and that we could hang out there...well to our surprise we ended up becoming number 1! Chris Roland, Co-Director, 'Santana'

Roland says they are holding thumbs that the movie will retain its spot in the top ten for at least ten days:

If that happens there's a good chance a couple of things will happen - one is that Netflix may come back to us and say, hey, we'd like you to do a sequel...that's a possibility and a good thing for South Africa. Chris Roland, Co-Director, 'Santana'

It also bodes well for the industry in South Africa...Netflix looks and says hey, there are movies being made in South Africa that the audiences like - so maybe they start giving us more work... Chris Roland, Co-Director, 'Santana'

The film tells the story of two estranged brothers who discover the identity of the drug lord who killed their parents decades before.

Scenes from the movie were filmed in around Cape Town at locations including Gugulethu and Constantia.

Click below to watch the trailer: