Today at 18:50
Unique recycling business 'Packa-Ching' has seen community residents making an income by selling their recyclable packaging
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Naudé - CEO at The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
Home
arrow_forward

Mauritius Consulate slams UN shipping agency IMO over handling of oil spill

1 September 2020 1:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Oil spill
Mukhtar Joonas
Mauritius oil spill
Consul General
IMO
UN shipping agency

The UN shipping regulator, International Maritime Organization (IMO), has come under fire for its slow response to the Mauritius oil spill disaster.

Mukhtar Joonas, the Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town, says the IMO failed to urgently respond to the oil spill as it unfolded early in August.

The oil spill from the Japanese ship MV Wakashio has led to the death of at least 40 dolphins found near the site.

More than 50,000 people marched through the Mauritian capital, Port Louis, over the weekend protesting against the slow response by authorities.

Joonas says the scale of the protest action is unprecedented in the small island country where citizens are now calling for accountability.

Joonas says he has written to the IMO about their ineffective protocols in dealing with marine pollution and shipwrecks.

According to the Consul General, the Mauritius government does not have the money to fund the clean-up operation that is urgently needed.

At the same time, the government also plans to take legal action.

There are a few issues that have unfolded... One of the key things was the slow [governement] response and the lack of proper expert advice to deal with such a situation.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

I wrote to the IMO... and said they had failed. They sent an expert to Mauritius after 18 days.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

The IMO, the people responsible for regulating shipping, are allowing vessels to be registered left and right, operating without adequate insurance.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

I wrote to them challenging them to review their laws and policies on how they deal with oil spills and shipwrecks.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

If you don't have proper advice these kinds of things can happen again... with the same nonsense of passing the ball around.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

It's incredible how 1,000 tonnes[of oil] did so much damage. It's shocking... It hit in the worst possible area in Mauritius.

Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

Listen to Mukhtar Joonas in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


