Mauritius Consulate slams UN shipping agency IMO over handling of oil spill





Mukhtar Joonas, the Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town, says the IMO failed to urgently respond to the oil spill as it unfolded early in August.

The oil spill from the Japanese ship MV Wakashio has led to the death of at least 40 dolphins found near the site.

More than 50,000 people marched through the Mauritian capital, Port Louis, over the weekend protesting against the slow response by authorities.

Joonas says the scale of the protest action is unprecedented in the small island country where citizens are now calling for accountability.

Joonas says he has written to the IMO about their ineffective protocols in dealing with marine pollution and shipwrecks.

According to the Consul General, the Mauritius government does not have the money to fund the clean-up operation that is urgently needed.

At the same time, the government also plans to take legal action.

There are a few issues that have unfolded... One of the key things was the slow [governement] response and the lack of proper expert advice to deal with such a situation. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

I wrote to the IMO... and said they had failed. They sent an expert to Mauritius after 18 days. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

The IMO, the people responsible for regulating shipping, are allowing vessels to be registered left and right, operating without adequate insurance. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

I wrote to them challenging them to review their laws and policies on how they deal with oil spills and shipwrecks. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

If you don't have proper advice these kinds of things can happen again... with the same nonsense of passing the ball around. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

It's incredible how 1,000 tonnes[of oil] did so much damage. It's shocking... It hit in the worst possible area in Mauritius. Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul General of Mauritius

