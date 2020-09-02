Streaming issues? Report here
How to ignite your business in challenging times

2 September 2020 12:12 PM
by Janice Healing
Tags:
opinion_Igniteyourbusiness

The impact of COVID-19 has been particularly significant for small businesses which often do not have deep pockets to weather difficult market conditions.

Very few things could be more challenging than the arrival of a global pandemic that alters the way we live, play and work. The impact of COVID-19 has been particularly significant for small businesses which often do not have deep pockets to weather difficult market conditions.

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, societies are continuing to face unprecedented challenges and the key is resilience, which is the ability to go on with life and continue to find purpose and meaning in not only your existence, but the work that you do while facing hardship.

Bongani Bingwa, 702 Presenter

Bingwa hosted a webinar with panelists Alan Shannon, Executive: Small Business and Professional Banking (Client Engagement) at Nedbank, and business growth expert Matsi Modise, founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, to examine the adversities faced by small businesses and to look at ways for them to not only survive, but thrive.

As Bingwa put it, the last six months have required small business to adapt or die.

Shannon agrees, saying that the impact of temporary closures due to the various levels of lockdown has been significant.

“Entrepreneurs have fixed and variable costs and trying to navigate those costs while business is disrupted is a massive challenge,” says Shannon.

The sort of compliance that firms need to adhere to in terms of doing business within a new context, coupled with the uncertainty of what lies ahead, is one of the biggest challenges for small businesses as they try to plan for the future.

Alan Shannon, Executive: Small Business and Professional Banking: Nedbank

He adds that as entrepreneurs, small businesses need to instill agility into their thinking processes as the new normal, whatever shape it takes, will require continued levels of adaption.

Modise says the advent of the pandemic has been very revealing for the small business sector.

“It’s been a time when companies have had to assess how future-proof their businesses really are. There were lots of losers, but also a few winners and these are the companies that were already playing in the digital space,” says Modise.

Their systems and processes are digital, the customer interface was already digital and those are the companies that have a better chance of surviving because they are already engaging online.

Matsi Modise, founder: Furaha Afrika Holdings

Another factor which Modise says stood small businesses in good stead was their level of compliance with financial issues such as CIPC registration, tax, UIF and record keeping.

Modise believes that disruptions such as COVID-19 also feed into the entrepreneurial spirit of making the most of difficult times.

If you really are an entrepreneur, you would see opportunities in this very dark time. You would leverage the things that you have been building over the past couple of years, and you will find ways in which you can continue to earn an income.

Matsi Modise, founder: Furaha Afrika Holdings

We simply don’t know what the future holds so you need to declutter your business, travel light as it were in terms of not buying too many assets or signing long-term leases, be lean, outsource some tasks and insource some of the things that you can do yourself.

Matsi Modise, founder: Furaha Afrika Holdings

From a banking perspective, Shannon says companies need to be as transparent as possible about their businesses and have their financial systems and records in order so that institutions will be more amendable to finding ways to provide assistance in difficult times.

Those small businesses who represent the best in adaptive thinking, innovation and sustainability in a rapidly changing world were selected as the winners of this year’s Nedbank Business Ignite initiative.

The five winners of a media and incubation package valued at R260,000 each are cloud communication platform Nxatel, waste management business Greener Pastures Recycling, handmade home décor product manufacturer Mo's Crib, software development company Skywalk Innovations and the Hannah Lavery design house for women's apparel and accessories.


This article first appeared on igniteyourbusiness : How to ignite your business in challenging times


EWN Highlights

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 from 3 pm today

2 September 2020 2:10 PM

DA: John Moodey’s exit unfortunate & unnecessary

2 September 2020 1:26 PM

Eskom board backs CFO Oberholzer in Parly over alleged conflict of interest

2 September 2020 1:24 PM

