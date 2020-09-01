'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone '





Lester Kiewit talks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town about the trial for a smoke-free environment.

Is there a distinction at this stage between City-owned buildings and private buildings.

The National Tabacco Control Bill is currently making its way through Parliament hence looking at all buildings is important, he notes.

Looking at all buildings is also very important. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City plans to time its efforts to meet the promulgation on the Tabacco Control Bill when passed as an act will see smoking outlawed in all public spaces, including electronic cigarettes and vape devices.

The Cape Town Civic Centre is already a completely smoke-free zone, he adds.

Councillors in meetings there who want to smoke have to walk all the way out to the parking lot. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City's current campaign is focusing on tobacco which Badroodien, who is himself a medical doctor, is bad for health.

Tobacco affects things like non-communicable diseases, heart, lungs and increasing your risk for TB, cancer, pneumonia, and even strokes. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window period.

Take a listen below: