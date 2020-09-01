[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
Related articles:
-
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus
-
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
-
Siya Kolisi is the new face of Adidas.
The captain of the World Champion, world-number one Springboks is the most famous rugby player the world has seen since All Black Jonah Lomu back in the 1990s.
Kolisi is the first South African to lead an Adidas campaign.
Previous Adidas spokespeople include the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham.
Kolisi - the first black captain in the 129-year history of the Springboks – last year signed with rapper Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nations Sports.
“Look, sport might not be the answer right now,” says Kolisi. “But it teaches us this: that impossible challenges must be faced and overcome. And the reward is joy. And it will always be that way.
“And now that sport is back, don’t waste these chances. Play with more heart, even more fire, and hope that does not end. Seek out what scares you and let your body do what it loves.
“Nobody knows what the future holds. Nobody knows what will come our way. So, honour every breath and respect every chance. Opportunities will come, and we must be ready.
Watch the rousing advert below:
More from Business
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules
Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown.Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application
The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course.Read More
More from Sport
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever
She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion.Read More
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopping.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.Read More
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More