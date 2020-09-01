[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas





Siya Kolisi is the new face of Adidas.

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The captain of the World Champion, world-number one Springboks is the most famous rugby player the world has seen since All Black Jonah Lomu back in the 1990s.

Kolisi is the first South African to lead an Adidas campaign.

Previous Adidas spokespeople include the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham.

Kolisi - the first black captain in the 129-year history of the Springboks – last year signed with rapper Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nations Sports.

“Look, sport might not be the answer right now,” says Kolisi. “But it teaches us this: that impossible challenges must be faced and overcome. And the reward is joy. And it will always be that way.

“And now that sport is back, don’t waste these chances. Play with more heart, even more fire, and hope that does not end. Seek out what scares you and let your body do what it loves.

“Nobody knows what the future holds. Nobody knows what will come our way. So, honour every breath and respect every chance. Opportunities will come, and we must be ready.

Watch the rousing advert below: