Load shedding's back - here's what you need to know about installing an inverter





The country did a collective groan when Eskom announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday.

The parastatal says the power cuts are likely to continue until at least Thursday as a result of multiple units breaking down.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies recently installed an inverter at his home in order to beat the blackouts.

On Tuesday he was joined by energy expert Robert Murris who shared his top tips for those thinking about installing an inverter.

Murris says the first question you should ask yourself is 'what is your load factor?'

I'm not talking about luxuries, I'm talking about basic necessities. Like lighting common areas - the bathroom, the, kitchen, I'd like the TV to be on, and there we go. I'm not talking about bedrooms four, five, six and eight! Robert Murris, RAM Group

See what is the total necessity, what you really need to have function for that [blackout] period. Robert Murris, RAM Group

Once you've calculated capacity Murris says you will need to add the batteries:

Make sure that you go for a slightly bigger inverter so that you can always add more battery. Robert Murris, RAM Group

Rather have double the capacity on battery so it will take you through another [blackout] session if we got to stage 3 or 4. Robert Murris, RAM Group

Murris also encourages those considering investing in an inverter to get a thorough consultation from a reputable professional

Unfortunately, there is a lot of rubbish in South Africa. Robert Murris, RAM Group

R10 000, R15 000 is a lot of money to just throw away...

Listen to the full interview below: