Load shedding's back - here's what you need to know about installing an inverter
The country did a collective groan when Eskom announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday.
The parastatal says the power cuts are likely to continue until at least Thursday as a result of multiple units breaking down.
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies recently installed an inverter at his home in order to beat the blackouts.
On Tuesday he was joined by energy expert Robert Murris who shared his top tips for those thinking about installing an inverter.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 1, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 until 22:00 as power system is severely
constrained@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA pic.twitter.com/vj8mMzIkaa
Murris says the first question you should ask yourself is 'what is your load factor?'
I'm not talking about luxuries, I'm talking about basic necessities. Like lighting common areas - the bathroom, the, kitchen, I'd like the TV to be on, and there we go. I'm not talking about bedrooms four, five, six and eight!Robert Murris, RAM Group
See what is the total necessity, what you really need to have function for that [blackout] period.Robert Murris, RAM Group
Once you've calculated capacity Murris says you will need to add the batteries:
Make sure that you go for a slightly bigger inverter so that you can always add more battery.Robert Murris, RAM Group
Rather have double the capacity on battery so it will take you through another [blackout] session if we got to stage 3 or 4.Robert Murris, RAM Group
Murris also encourages those considering investing in an inverter to get a thorough consultation from a reputable professional
Unfortunately, there is a lot of rubbish in South Africa.Robert Murris, RAM Group
R10 000, R15 000 is a lot of money to just throw away...
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says it is looking into the conditions of the liquor licence granted to a burger joint on Kloof Street that was initially called “Floozies Flip and Dip”.Read More
Young girl writes children's book about how stem cell donation change her life
11-year-old Rachel Ancer has written a book about how a stem cell transplant changer her life after suffering from a rare disease.Read More
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules
Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown.Read More
Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials
"Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.Read More
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone '
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
Load shedding likely to continue until Thursday, says Eskom COO
Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer expects that the latest round of load shedding will last at least until Thursday.Read More
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...Read More
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa'
The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase.Read More
'Kataza was was leading a splinter group of baboons'
If there was a cry of kidnap every time a baboon was moved we would have lost the species, argues ecologist Prof Justin O'Riain.Read More