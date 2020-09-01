Load shedding's back - here's what you need to know about installing an inverter

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:50
Unique recycling business ‘Packa-Ching’ has seen community residents making an income by selling their recyclable packaging
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Naudé - CEO at The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
Latest Local
WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says it is looking into the conditions of the liquor licence granted to a burger joint on... 1 September 2020 5:34 PM
Young girl writes children's book about how stem cell donation change her life 11-year-old Rachel Ancer has written a book about how a stem cell transplant changer her life after suffering from a rare disease. 1 September 2020 4:32 PM
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown. 1 September 2020 4:09 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone ' Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window. 1 September 2020 1:36 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
View all Business
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Wah gwan Adele - what's with the Bantu Knots? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Load shedding's back - here's what you need to know about installing an inverter

1 September 2020 2:29 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Eskom
#LoadShedding
#EskomLoadShedding
inverter

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies recently paid R11 000 to install an inverter at his home in order to beat the blackouts...

The country did a collective groan when Eskom announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday.

The parastatal says the power cuts are likely to continue until at least Thursday as a result of multiple units breaking down.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies recently installed an inverter at his home in order to beat the blackouts.

On Tuesday he was joined by energy expert Robert Murris who shared his top tips for those thinking about installing an inverter.

Murris says the first question you should ask yourself is 'what is your load factor?'

I'm not talking about luxuries, I'm talking about basic necessities. Like lighting common areas - the bathroom, the, kitchen, I'd like the TV to be on, and there we go. I'm not talking about bedrooms four, five, six and eight!

Robert Murris, RAM Group

See what is the total necessity, what you really need to have function for that [blackout] period.

Robert Murris, RAM Group

Once you've calculated capacity Murris says you will need to add the batteries:

Make sure that you go for a slightly bigger inverter so that you can always add more battery.

Robert Murris, RAM Group

Rather have double the capacity on battery so it will take you through another [blackout] session if we got to stage 3 or 4.

Robert Murris, RAM Group

Murris also encourages those considering investing in an inverter to get a thorough consultation from a reputable professional

Unfortunately, there is a lot of rubbish in South Africa.

Robert Murris, RAM Group

R10 000, R15 000 is a lot of money to just throw away...

Listen to the full interview below:


flooziesjpg

WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence

1 September 2020 5:34 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says it is looking into the conditions of the liquor licence granted to a burger joint on Kloof Street that was initially called “Floozies Flip and Dip”.

rachel-book-coverpng

Young girl writes children's book about how stem cell donation change her life

1 September 2020 4:32 PM

11-year-old Rachel Ancer has written a book about how a stem cell transplant changer her life after suffering from a rare disease.

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules

1 September 2020 4:09 PM

Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials

1 September 2020 3:17 PM

"Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone '

1 September 2020 1:36 PM

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window.

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Load shedding likely to continue until Thursday, says Eskom COO

1 September 2020 11:59 AM

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer expects that the latest round of load shedding will last at least until Thursday.

kruger-shalatijpg

Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?

1 September 2020 10:58 AM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...

cyril-acejpg

'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa'

1 September 2020 9:18 AM

The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase.

katazajpeg

'Kataza was was leading a splinter group of baboons'

1 September 2020 8:58 AM

If there was a cry of kidnap every time a baboon was moved we would have lost the species, argues ecologist Prof Justin O'Riain.

