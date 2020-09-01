'Judge didn't tackle Islamophobia in court case muting Islamic call to prayer'





The court ruled that the call to prayer at a Durban mosque was too loud and ordered the place of worship to tone it down after a complaint from a resident living across the road.

The case was brought by Chandra Ellaurie who lives opposite the Madrasah Talemuddeen Islamic Institute in Isipingo Beach.

Ellaurie, a Hindu man who is openly opposed to Islam, won the court case. The mosque has been instructed to ensure that its call to prayer is not audible inside his house.

Chetty says a number of legal experts have taken issue with the fact Judge Sidwell Mngadi did not strike a balance between property rights and religious rights.

The judge also failed to address the fact that Ellaurie's court application was laden with Islamophobia.

She says the ruling sets a highly problematic precedent in terms of religious intolerance.

The criticism of this case that has come from myself and many other lawyers and commentators... is that no balance was really struck in this matter in the way that we would expect. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

The judge really coasted over the question of whether we should have a limitation of religious rights. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

In terms of common law, we are expected, as neighbours, to tolerate a certain level of a nuisance... [whether] you've got barking dogs or neighbours busy with construction... You don't have an absolute right to peaceful enjoyment of your property. That wasn't really considered in the case. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

