Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Johnson & Johnson and Novavax will start trials of their prospective Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in September.
The University of Cape Town Lung Institute is now recruiting volunteers for these trials.
These two vaccine candidates follow the first clinical trial in Africa for a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by researchers from Oxford University.
All three vaccines are on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) list of 33 most viable vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process. All the ads get approved by an ethical review board before they go public.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
If you are participating in an early-phase trial, where safety is being investigated, trialists are looking for a healthy, low-risk population.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
When trialling if the vaccine works [once safety has largely been established], you may want participants who look like the population in which you hope to deploy the vaccine one day… older people or people with [co-morbidities] …Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
People who participate receive reimbursement for their time and pain – it’s required by regulators… and approved by ethical boards.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions
Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).Read More
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown
Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.Read More
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More