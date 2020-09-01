Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:50
Unique recycling business ‘Packa-Ching’ has seen community residents making an income by selling their recyclable packaging
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Naudé - CEO at The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
No Items to show
Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials

1 September 2020 3:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
WHO
University of Cape Town
University of Cape Town Lung Institute
Oxford University
World Health Organisation
Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine trial
Novavax
Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine
Linda-Gail Bekker
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Lung Institute

"Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

Johnson & Johnson and Novavax will start trials of their prospective Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in September.

The University of Cape Town Lung Institute is now recruiting volunteers for these trials.

Image: 123rf.com

These two vaccine candidates follow the first clinical trial in Africa for a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by researchers from Oxford University.

All three vaccines are on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) list of 33 most viable vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process. All the ads get approved by an ethical review board before they go public.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

If you are participating in an early-phase trial, where safety is being investigated, trialists are looking for a healthy, low-risk population.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

When trialling if the vaccine works [once safety has largely been established], you may want participants who look like the population in which you hope to deploy the vaccine one day… older people or people with [co-morbidities] …

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

People who participate receive reimbursement for their time and pain – it’s required by regulators… and approved by ethical boards.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Listen to the interview in the audio below.





