Young girl writes children's book about how stem cell donation change her life





The book is called Rachel’s Second Chance, and she hopes that it will encourage other kids and their parents who are in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Proceeds from the book will go directly to the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) who are helping patients in need.

Five years ago Rachel was battling with an extremely rare bone marrow failure disease called Pure Red Cell Aplasia (PRCA).

The condition affected her body’s ability to produce red blood cells, the key transporters of oxygen around the body.

Because of the disease, most of her organs could not function properly. Rachel felt permanently exhausted and was unable to fully enjoy her childhood.

After undergoing countless tests, four bone marrow biopsies, and more than 50 blood transfusions, Rachel received a bone marrow transplant in 2017.

Rachel's match was found in Germany and the transplant procedure was a success. The chances of finding a genetic match were 1 out 100,000.

It's been three years since Rachel received her transplant. Her father, Jonathan Ancer, says their lives have changed dramatically.

He has thanked Dr. Marc Hendricks, a paediatric oncologist at Red Cross Children's Hospital, SABMR, and the German donor named Magda, who he describes as Rachel's guardian angels.

It felt so great that the SABR chose me to write this book. I can't describe the feeling... They wanted me to help someone else get through a similar time that I had. Rachel Ancer

I hope the book will reassure them that they are going to get better. Rachel Ancer

I had a lot of people supporting me. My friends, family, and lots of teachers. Everyone kept me going which was so cool. Rachel Ancer

The book tries to demystify the stem cell process... We hope it gives parents some idea of what to expect. Jonathan Ancer

Click here to buy Rachel's book.

Listen to Rachel's inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: