Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules





It was one of the sectors hardest hit by the national lockdown but now the restaurant industry faces being shut down again after reports strict protocols implemented upon their reopening a few weeks ago are being flouted.

Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) is pleading with members to be compliant following a warning from the Tourism Department.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson Alberts says the closing down of the sector again is not off the table.

We got a very urgent call from the Minister of Tourism who gave us immediate instructions to call upon our restaurants to bring complete compliance to the sector. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

It appears to be more on the pub and bar side where we having the challenges. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We can't let the industry suffer at the hands of a small amount of businesses and individuals who are ignoring the rules. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

One restaurant owner who called into the Lunchtime with Pippa Hudson Show says it's very difficult for people to adhere to the requirement of wearing masks when consuming food and drink.

I own a restaurant and we're following all the rules but we're having a real battle trying to ensure customers wear their masks inside. It's a practical thing as well because when you're sipping coffee...it's almost impossible to mask up, mask down, mask up, mask down. Anon, Restaurant owner

Listen to the full conversation below: