Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up





Its unhealthy and unpleasant to live in an area where waste piles up in the streets.

That's the fate of many under-serviced, low-income communities in South Africa.

For the last few years Packa-Ching's been providing a financial incentive for these communities to clean up themselves.

Community members bring their packaging for recycling. Image: Packa-Ching website

It's a mobile 'separation at source' recyling service that started out with a pilot project launched in 2017.

So far, Packa-Ching has collected more than 1,400 tons of packaging material in the four provinces where its operational.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Mandy Naudé, CEO of The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco).

We wanted to do something in communities where there isn't the ability to be able to recycle their packaging, whether it's plastic, cans, paper or glass. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation

It goes into an area, it stops in the community, it weighs their separated packaging and pays them for that material, and then takes it out of their community. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation

That doesn't go to landfill anymore - it now goes back to get a whole new life, to be recycled again into a new product. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation

The money earned is paid into a cashless e-wallet system.

There are probably approximately 12 communities that are serviced... They've probably earned over R1.1 million just for bringing their recyclable packaging to Paka-Ching and being paid for doing the right thing. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation

Packa-Ching has two key anchor sponsors - Shoprite since 2018 and Sasol since March 2020.

Sasol are paying our administrative costs... to be able to roll this project out nationally to reach 25 units over the next five years. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation Responsibility Organisation

Shoprite's support was for the actual enterprises that become our business partners. They provide them with support for their operating costs to enable them to be sustainable while they grow their volumes that they collect from these communities over the five-year period of their support. Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation Responsibility Organisation

To find out more about the project visit the website pakaching.co.za.

This article first appeared on 702 : Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up