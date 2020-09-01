Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge





Old Mutual's warned it expects to publish a full year loss after experiencing higher-than-expected Covid-19-related claims.

For the period ending 30 June, its adjusted headline earnings fell 67% to R1.7 billion, compared to R5.2 billion for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted headline earnings per share are down 66%.

The insurer said it would defer its decision to declare an interim dividend amid the uncertainty wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson.

He cites the obstacles the company's faced this year which includes clients' ability to service their obligations under severe pressure.

It's been a tough period. I don't think anyone saw the full extent of Covid coming and we've really had to tighten our belts and focus on the controllable items. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

During the lockdown many of the accident-related claims didn't happen... Having said that, from around about the middle of June, we saw a very big spike in funeral claims at first (because those get reported the quickest) and that pattern seemed to peak approximately in the middle of July. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

It's still a little bit elevated but it has come down. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

I'm almost certain that the Covid-related deaths are very much under-reported and there is a much bigger impact than people realise, as a consequence. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Whitfield asks whether, with hindsight, it was indeed the correct decision to sell off Old Mutual's global assets pre-Covid?

I don't believe so. I think the focus we've been able to bring to bear has added a lot of value... We really just gave that power to the shareholders to make their own decisions rather than them being forced to hold something which was a collection of assets with no particularly binding strategic story. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Williamson also comments on the Peter Moyo saga, which he says is "mostly" behind them. Take a listen:

