Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 05:10
Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast tracked
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Florencia Belvedere - Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The big stories from Breakfast with Refilwe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : CluedUpp
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominique Yon
Today at 07:07
R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:20
Santam's Covid court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw - Attorney at Schoeman Law Incorporated
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Dyeshana - Creative Director at Joe Public
Jason Harrison - Group managing director at M&C Saatchi Abel
Monalisa Zwambila - CEO of Riverbed
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town Tourism Bounce Back
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:08
RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:45
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:05
Huge global success of "Jerusalema"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Master KG
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
MINISTER KUBAYI-NGUBANE APPEALS AGAINST NON-COMPLIANCE BY RESTAURANTS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kubayi Ngubane
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé. 1 September 2020 8:42 PM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says it is looking into the conditions of the liquor licence granted to a burger joint on... 1 September 2020 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone ' Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window. 1 September 2020 1:36 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Politics
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge SA's oldest insurer reports 67% drop in half-year profit as pandemic bites. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 1 September 2020 7:30 PM
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown. 1 September 2020 4:09 PM
View all Business
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020 5:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Adele
cultural appropriation
bantu knots

John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.

British singer Adele had social media users divided on Monday after posting a picture on Instagram, dressed in a Jamaican flag bikini top, and wearing her hair in 'bantu knots'.

The picture appeared to celebrate the world-famous Notting Hill Carnival, which is usually celebrated at this time of year, but which could only take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Notting Hill Carnival began in 1966 with the aim of bringing communities together and celebrating cultural diversity.

The picture has received over 5 million likes, but it seems not everyone approved of Adele's outfit and hairstyle, in particular, with some fans calling the 'Hello' singer out for cultural appropriation.

Many others argued that she is one of the good ones and as showing appreciation rather than appropriation.

Refilwe Moloto joined CapeTalk's John Maytham to share her thoughts on whether the hitmaker crossed a line.

The thing about appropriation, I think, is to be very aware of a person's intention.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk presenter

If this were Katy Perry, this would be a problem for me, it also depends on who's doing it.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk presenter

Moloto referred to comments made by British Labour MP David Lammy who said Tottenham-born Adele 'gets it more than most'.

Despite the criticism, the recently slimmed-down songstress appeared nonplussed, later commenting in Jamaican patois on an Instagram live Verzuz battle between US singers Brandy and Monica, "Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yu look good enuh".

Game, set, match Adele.

Click below to listen to the full interview:


1 September 2020 5:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Adele
cultural appropriation
bantu knots

More from World

billboard-advertisingjpg

CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising

1 September 2020 7:42 PM

The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kruger-shalatijpg

Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?

1 September 2020 10:58 AM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Texel sheep at agricultural animal exhibition 123rf

[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million

1 September 2020 10:30 AM

Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-kani-1jpg

John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:35 AM

South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster

Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer

29 August 2020 8:14 AM

The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hendrikpng

SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal

28 August 2020 11:57 AM

South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

little-girl-found-floating-in-the-ocean-off-cost-of-greecepng

[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty

28 August 2020 11:38 AM

A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-and-melania-trump-video-screengrab-twitterpng

[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes

28 August 2020 10:53 AM

US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-kenosha-shootingspng

[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

27 August 2020 11:56 AM

The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

longest-thumb-twitterpng

[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?

31 August 2020 1:10 PM

Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-kani-1jpg

John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:35 AM

South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster

Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer

29 August 2020 8:14 AM

The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....

26 August 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movie theatre

Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'

21 August 2020 12:02 PM

Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM

Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226tito2gif

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-gun-allen-pan-you-tbe-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 11:32 AM

On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence

Local

Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge

Business

Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials

Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Wet Wednesday - severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA

1 September 2020 8:15 PM

Nehawu says workers forced to resume duties before being cleared of COVID-19

1 September 2020 6:55 PM

Stage 2 load shedding to continue from 8 am tomorrow

1 September 2020 5:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA