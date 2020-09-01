Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
British singer Adele had social media users divided on Monday after posting a picture on Instagram, dressed in a Jamaican flag bikini top, and wearing her hair in 'bantu knots'.
The picture appeared to celebrate the world-famous Notting Hill Carnival, which is usually celebrated at this time of year, but which could only take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Notting Hill Carnival began in 1966 with the aim of bringing communities together and celebrating cultural diversity.
The picture has received over 5 million likes, but it seems not everyone approved of Adele's outfit and hairstyle, in particular, with some fans calling the 'Hello' singer out for cultural appropriation.
Many others argued that she is one of the good ones and as showing appreciation rather than appropriation.
“Black people have been through enough in 2020.”— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 30, 2020
Adele: pic.twitter.com/4RwWF7B0Ou
#Adele Cultural appropriation or appreciation ? pic.twitter.com/Xe8HJ3JMMr— Emma Dabiri (@EmmaDabiri) August 31, 2020
Refilwe Moloto joined CapeTalk's John Maytham to share her thoughts on whether the hitmaker crossed a line.
The thing about appropriation, I think, is to be very aware of a person's intention.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk presenter
If this were Katy Perry, this would be a problem for me, it also depends on who's doing it.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk presenter
Moloto referred to comments made by British Labour MP David Lammy who said Tottenham-born Adele 'gets it more than most'.
Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters. https://t.co/sabpPPRtID— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2020
Despite the criticism, the recently slimmed-down songstress appeared nonplussed, later commenting in Jamaican patois on an Instagram live Verzuz battle between US singers Brandy and Monica, "Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yu look good enuh".
Game, set, match Adele.
Well it looks like #Adele left a message of support for #BrandyVsMonica last night 😂#Verzuz #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/0ppdDGP5a0— maishacaramel (@maishacaramel) September 1, 2020
Click below to listen to the full interview:
