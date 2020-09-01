WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence
Following social media backlash, the restaurant has dropped the derogatory term and is now named "Flip and Dip".
It's understood that during the process of applying for a liquor licence, the establishment was instructed to change the offensive name.
It appears that the restaurant may have flouted the conditions of its liquor licence agreement.
Western Cape Liqour Authority is investigating the decision to grant Floozies a liquor license and I love to see it. On their own Instagram post even. pic.twitter.com/WpNzTYCq0s— rach against the machine (@RachAlberts) August 31, 2020
It’s the audacity for me. #Floozies pic.twitter.com/NR0e8DWOaK— Nondwe Maqubela (@nondwe_dmb) August 31, 2020
Philip Prinsloo, the Deputy Director of Western Cape Liquor Board, says the regulator is currently investigating the matter.
A number of residents have expressed concern that the liquor licence for "Flip and Dip" was granted despite a recommendation by the sub-council that the application should be rejected.
A number of concerns were raised by the sub-council, including the oversaturation of bars and restaurants on Kloof Street, parking limitations, the close prolixity to two schools, and protecting the residential area from 'business creep', traffic and noise.
However, Prinsloo says the WCLA had considered broad input from various interest groups including city law enforcement.
He has encouraged the concerned residents to submit written complaints to the WCLA in order for the matter to be taken further.
I'm speaking under correction, but one of the things of the agreement was that the licence can be issued if they would change the name of the premises.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
In an instance where they agreed to that and they did not do it, my suggestion is that the public and parties that were part of this process must write to us so that we can lodge an investigation.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
The sub-council decision is part of a broader report, with input from law enformcent and town planning experts.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
In this specific instance, law enforcement supported the application. Town planning also supported the application.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
Law enforcement said the parking issue could be addressed by adjacent parking and parking behind the building.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
If interested parties are not happy with the decision of the tribunal... there is an opportunity to freely appeal the decision.Philip Prinsloo, Deputy Director - Western Cape Liquor Board
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
