It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

Today at 04:50
A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 05:10
Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast tracked
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Florencia Belvedere - Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The big stories from Breakfast with Refilwe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : CluedUpp
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominique Yon
Today at 07:07
R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:20
Santam's Covid court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw - Attorney at Schoeman Law Incorporated
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Dyeshana - Creative Director at Joe Public
Jason Harrison - Group managing director at M&C Saatchi Abel
Monalisa Zwambila - CEO of Riverbed
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town Tourism Bounce Back
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:08
RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:45
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:05
Huge global success of "Jerusalema"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Master KG
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
MINISTER KUBAYI-NGUBANE APPEALS AGAINST NON-COMPLIANCE BY RESTAURANTS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kubayi Ngubane
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
No Items to show
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property market
Pam Golding Properties
Andrew Golding
interest rate
residential property market
Pam Golding Property Group
Lockdown
COVID-19

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

As consumers battle to stay afloat after months of a hard lockdown, some home owners are asking banks to extend payment holidays or as a last resort, considering the sale of their properties.

At the same time interest rates have hit record lows, driving an apparent recovery in the residential property market.

RELATED: South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

What does the future hold for owners and prospective buyers?

Investing in property. Image: Nattanan Kanchanaprat on Pixabay 

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO of the Pam Golding Property Group, Andrew Golding.

He says a number of factors are driving the market after two months of virtually no transactions.

These naturally include pent-up demand and the historically low interest rates.

At the moment the market is very active, more or less in line with what I think most businesses were expecting pre-lockdown... It still remains to be seen what the balance of the year looks like.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group

A lot of sellers who were perhaps speculatively putting their properties on the market pre-Covid have certainly taken their properties off the market. We're seeing real sellers with an appetite to sell definitely, now present, and as a consequence of that I think it's a more authentic market than the one we have previously.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Properties

Golding says it's not a straightforward case of a buyers' market across the board.

He agrees that in general, though, asking prices are becoming more realistic.

We're seeing some bargains in the top end of the market but then at the same time we're seeing some transactions taking place where sellers are getting full asking prices where a buyer is seeing value.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Properties

We thought that there was going to be a significant general discount to asking price compared to realised price, but that just isn't the case across the board.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Properties

But there's no doubt that at the bottom end of the market and entry level, where affordability is now significantly improved with the lower interest rates we are seeing new entrants coming into the market and choosing to effectively buy starter homes... where perhaps they would have rented in pre-Covid times.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Properties

I think for the first time in many years it does feel like we are near that space or at that space [where rent and mortgage payment gap is narrowing]... certainly in terms of the comparison of what you're paying on a rental and what you can afford now on a mortgage.

Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Properties

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough


