This game is so accurate you may be forgiven for thinking it is real
If you have a powerful enough computer and are able to fly a plane (actual pilot experience is a plus) then you can try the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
It is one of the largest game downloads requiring about 150 GB of hard drive space to be installed. But once you have finally got it set up and assuming your PC is powerful enough to run it, you are in for a scenic treat.
Most of the enormous download is to build and display the map in impressive detail. Not only does the ground look incredible, but the sky will also replicate all weather conditions and even the sea looks very realistic.
You can fly in real-time conditions with the game taking the date into account to reflect the lighting for that part of the world and with live weather you can experience that too.
Here are some video shot from in the game of flyers taking a trip around Cape Town.
This is youtuber OrcCorp's description of his flight around the Peninsula - "A flight over the Cape Peninsula to the center of Cape Town, at the southern tip of Africa. Amazing scenery!"
Youtuber Squirrel flying the Cirrus SR22 from Overberg (FAOB) to Cape Town Intl (FACT)
Even this preview version from the channel Mr YorkiesWorld looks amazing and includes some night footage.
Cape Town airport is one of only a few enhanced airports in the game.
Image credits: Microsoft
