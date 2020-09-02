Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope
Peter Wagenaar's motor car was petrol bombed and burnt to a shell one night in early May while parked on the Mouille Point beachfront across the road from his apartment.
He had been running a feeding programme from an Atlantic Seaboard sidewalk during level 5 as hunger skyrocketed during the lockdown.
His car was petrol bombed during lockdown after being intimidated by some members of the Atlantic Seaboard community.
But he turned it into a story of hope.
RELATED: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'
RELATED: Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online
RELATED 'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'
The shell of the vehicle quickly became a monument of sorts, celebrating love overcoming hate. Hearts and stickers and paint adorned the burnt car.
Peter remains undeterred. The car was removed and is currently receiving a major makeover. A local artist has volunteered to paint the car and Peter will fix it to a flatbed truck which will be driven around Cape Town, spreading his message of hope and kindness. It should be done in 6 - 8 weeks.
It's very clear that we live in a very privileged community over here, it's referred to as the platinum mile, in in the Atlantic Seaboard, it is very easy to live comfortable as many of us do, and want to turn a blind eye to the poorest of the poor, including the homeless folk.Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan
Many who end up homeless have ended up on the streets for reasons beyond their control, he says.
Many homeless people do not actively choose that life and that is where there has been some major misunderstanding.Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan
He says he has countless success stories where with the help of a social worker who lived on the streets herself at one time for many years,
She became a social worker and is making the most amazing strides with many homeless people.Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan
Many have been assisted in finding jobs again and reintegrating with family.
The good news is there is hope, and that's what we want to share with folk.Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan
He says the approach to the poor needs to change.
Using terminology like 'shelters' or 'rounding them up' is not the way to go. We need to have a message of hope. And using the vehicle to show that we should never stoop to those levels of violence again to have indifference with each other...let's rather sit around a table and talk.Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan
Peter says he will devote more time to this work and will speak to schools and any other group who will hear him and he'll remain a champion for those who some wish would remain voiceless.
If you want to help donate towards the food distribution project go to Backabuddy Sea Point Good Samaritan page or to help with the local artist's salary for her work on the project go to Mini Meltdown on Facebook
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry.Read More
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention.Read More
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More