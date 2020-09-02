Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope





Peter Wagenaar's motor car was petrol bombed and burnt to a shell one night in early May while parked on the Mouille Point beachfront across the road from his apartment.

He had been running a feeding programme from an Atlantic Seaboard sidewalk during level 5 as hunger skyrocketed during the lockdown.

His car was petrol bombed during lockdown after being intimidated by some members of the Atlantic Seaboard community.

But he turned it into a story of hope.

The shell of the vehicle quickly became a monument of sorts, celebrating love overcoming hate. Hearts and stickers and paint adorned the burnt car.

Peter remains undeterred. The car was removed and is currently receiving a major makeover. A local artist has volunteered to paint the car and Peter will fix it to a flatbed truck which will be driven around Cape Town, spreading his message of hope and kindness. It should be done in 6 - 8 weeks.

It's very clear that we live in a very privileged community over here, it's referred to as the platinum mile, in in the Atlantic Seaboard, it is very easy to live comfortable as many of us do, and want to turn a blind eye to the poorest of the poor, including the homeless folk. Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan

Many who end up homeless have ended up on the streets for reasons beyond their control, he says.

Many homeless people do not actively choose that life and that is where there has been some major misunderstanding. Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan

He says he has countless success stories where with the help of a social worker who lived on the streets herself at one time for many years,

She became a social worker and is making the most amazing strides with many homeless people. Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan

Many have been assisted in finding jobs again and reintegrating with family.

The good news is there is hope, and that's what we want to share with folk. Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan

He says the approach to the poor needs to change.

Using terminology like 'shelters' or 'rounding them up' is not the way to go. We need to have a message of hope. And using the vehicle to show that we should never stoop to those levels of violence again to have indifference with each other...let's rather sit around a table and talk. Peter Wagenaar, Good Samaritan

Peter says he will devote more time to this work and will speak to schools and any other group who will hear him and he'll remain a champion for those who some wish would remain voiceless.

If you want to help donate towards the food distribution project go to Backabuddy Sea Point Good Samaritan page or to help with the local artist's salary for her work on the project go to Mini Meltdown on Facebook

