'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'

2 September 2020 9:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Corruption
SABC
SAPO
Acsa
Gaye Davis
EWN
Treasury
tenders
procurement
Covid-19 Relief Fund
Covid-19 relief
relief package
R500 billion
PPE corruption
Covid-19 relief funds
ANC corruption

"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.

The government’s R500 billion Covid-19 relief package has not been looted, National Treasury told Parliament on Tuesday.

“We tend sometimes to keep information that the public should be aware of,” said Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.

“R500 billion was not chowed, or stolen, in the way the perception out there is. We can break it down; we can explain the details of it.”

Only R18 billion of the relief package has been spent.

Treasury also informed Parliament that the SABC (R1.5 billion), the SA Post Office (R4.9 billion) and the Airports Company of South Africa (R3.5 billion) have all requested financial assistance to help them deal with the financial impact of the lockdown.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gaye Davis, a Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.

Because of the concerns around rampant corruption… Mogajane was at pains to say public perceptions of misappropriation of the entire R500 billion relief package is incorrect.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Some [spending] information is still outstanding… it’s possible that up to R30 billion [rather than R18 billion] has been spent – nowhere near R500 billion!

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

There is no way that R500 billion can just disappear – half a trillion rand! It just can’t happen! We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers…

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

The ANC is not excellent at many things, but making money disappear is one of them!

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Treasury is trying to dismantle this notion that the entire R500 billion has disappeared…

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

There’s no integrated procurement system… We shouldn’t be using paper! We should be doing it electronically.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


