'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
The government’s R500 billion Covid-19 relief package has not been looted, National Treasury told Parliament on Tuesday.
“We tend sometimes to keep information that the public should be aware of,” said Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.
“R500 billion was not chowed, or stolen, in the way the perception out there is. We can break it down; we can explain the details of it.”
Only R18 billion of the relief package has been spent.
Treasury also informed Parliament that the SABC (R1.5 billion), the SA Post Office (R4.9 billion) and the Airports Company of South Africa (R3.5 billion) have all requested financial assistance to help them deal with the financial impact of the lockdown.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gaye Davis, a Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.
Because of the concerns around rampant corruption… Mogajane was at pains to say public perceptions of misappropriation of the entire R500 billion relief package is incorrect.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Some [spending] information is still outstanding… it’s possible that up to R30 billion [rather than R18 billion] has been spent – nowhere near R500 billion!Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
There is no way that R500 billion can just disappear – half a trillion rand! It just can’t happen! We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
The ANC is not excellent at many things, but making money disappear is one of them!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Treasury is trying to dismantle this notion that the entire R500 billion has disappeared…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
There’s no integrated procurement system… We shouldn’t be using paper! We should be doing it electronically.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials
"Before enrolling, volunteers have to fully understand the process," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
The darker side for Capetonians working from home
Corporates are concerned with productivity and mentoring, and individuals have feelings of isolation and loneliness.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions
Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).Read More
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown
Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.Read More
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More