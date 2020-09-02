'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'





There are hardly any sectors of the economy that have not been affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The restrictions introduced in many countries has resulted in businesses scaling operations down either due to capacity issues or a drop in consumer demand.

But as the economy gradually eases back on track, there are still many challenges ahead as consumer spending will be limited - so how does one entice customers back? This is a challenge that is facing all those in the advertising sector, which has been hit hard by client budget cuts and who now need to make themselves stand out once again.

The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns.

On this week's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.

She chats to Joe Public CEO Xolisa Dyeshana, M&C Saatchi Abel's group MD Jason Harrison, and Riverbed CEO Monalisa Zwambila.

It's really been a tough time, probably the most unprecedented tough time for our industry. Xolisa Dyeshana, CEO - Joe Public

While there have been a few successful ad campaigns during this period he says it has really made the industry rethink the way it works.

We've had to adapt to the new conditions. Many of our clients were not allowed to trade under the lockdown regulations. It has been a time of extreme adaptation and trying to stay afloat. Xolisa Dyeshana, CEO - Joe Public

Harrison strongly agrees.

It's a tough time for the whole economy...and CEOs look at where are the costs they can cut. And things like technology, Capex and marketing are usually the first things that they cut and then we get those calls. Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel

But he also believes change is always a good thing.

It forces us to look for better ways to do things and it forces us to look internally a little bit and go how are we going to do this? I think there are green shoots. It's the first of September, Spring Day and we can be positive I think. Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel

Monalisa Zwambila from Riverbed says the cancellation of campaigns hit them hard.

Riverbed is an independent agency and we do PR as well and the impact was felt across our entire business. Monalisa Zwambila, CEO - Riverbed

She says they had to find a way to be more proactive in terms of what they could offer their clients.

Harrison quotes a powerful point made by M&C Saatchi Abel's Chief Creative Officer Neo Mashigo at a recent staff meeting.

He said the frontline workers have done an unbelievable job in terms of keeping us healthy. He said now our industry needs to be the frontline workers for our economy, and we need to create demand. Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel

The questions to be addressed are how to create demand, he adds.

The task before all of us is to create demand. Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel

Listen to the panel discussion below: