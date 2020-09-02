'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
There are hardly any sectors of the economy that have not been affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
The restrictions introduced in many countries has resulted in businesses scaling operations down either due to capacity issues or a drop in consumer demand.
But as the economy gradually eases back on track, there are still many challenges ahead as consumer spending will be limited - so how does one entice customers back? This is a challenge that is facing all those in the advertising sector, which has been hit hard by client budget cuts and who now need to make themselves stand out once again.
The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns.
On this week's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.
She chats to Joe Public CEO Xolisa Dyeshana, M&C Saatchi Abel's group MD Jason Harrison, and Riverbed CEO Monalisa Zwambila.
It's really been a tough time, probably the most unprecedented tough time for our industry.Xolisa Dyeshana, CEO - Joe Public
While there have been a few successful ad campaigns during this period he says it has really made the industry rethink the way it works.
We've had to adapt to the new conditions. Many of our clients were not allowed to trade under the lockdown regulations. It has been a time of extreme adaptation and trying to stay afloat.Xolisa Dyeshana, CEO - Joe Public
Harrison strongly agrees.
It's a tough time for the whole economy...and CEOs look at where are the costs they can cut. And things like technology, Capex and marketing are usually the first things that they cut and then we get those calls.Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel
But he also believes change is always a good thing.
It forces us to look for better ways to do things and it forces us to look internally a little bit and go how are we going to do this? I think there are green shoots. It's the first of September, Spring Day and we can be positive I think.Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel
Monalisa Zwambila from Riverbed says the cancellation of campaigns hit them hard.
Riverbed is an independent agency and we do PR as well and the impact was felt across our entire business.Monalisa Zwambila, CEO - Riverbed
She says they had to find a way to be more proactive in terms of what they could offer their clients.
Harrison quotes a powerful point made by M&C Saatchi Abel's Chief Creative Officer Neo Mashigo at a recent staff meeting.
He said the frontline workers have done an unbelievable job in terms of keeping us healthy. He said now our industry needs to be the frontline workers for our economy, and we need to create demand.Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel
The questions to be addressed are how to create demand, he adds.
The task before all of us is to create demand.Jason Harrison, Group managing director - M&C Saatchi Abel
Listen to the panel discussion below:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry.Read More
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention.Read More
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve.Read More
Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope
Peter Wagenaar's car was bombed after he began feeding the homeless in lockdown. Now an artist is turning it into a work of art.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
More from Business
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn.Read More
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up
The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé.Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge
SA's oldest insurer reports 67% drop in half-year profit as pandemic bites. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules
Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.Read More